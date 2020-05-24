Elovitch former lawyer: Good chance Netanyahu will be acquitted

Lawyer Dror Matityahu, who represented Or Elovitch, son of Bezeq and Walla owner Shaul Elovitch who is standing trial in Case 4000, stated Sunday morning on Army Radio that there's "a good chance [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] will be acquitted".He explained in the interview that, "The judges will hear what everyone has to say and will examine them well, and the more they decide that these actions are not felonies - they will not hesitate to acquit" In the interview, Alan Dershowitz, one of the world's most high ranking lawyers, spoke on the matter as well, and argued that, "Netanyahu's trial is a danger to democracy and the rule of law. This is the first time in the history of any modern country where a person is being put to trial for trying to get positive news coverage." When talking about the criticism of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, he said: "It's a terrible thing to call the Attorney-General a criminal, he's not. He is a decent person with which I disagree. In a democracy there's a place for criticism against those who make mistakes, but you can't threaten them or call them criminals"Netanyahu's indictment hearing is set to begin on Sunday in Jerusalem's District Court. Judges Rivka Friedman-Feldman, Moshe Bar-Am and Oded Shaham will convene in Room 317 of the court and will ask the defendants who will stand before them if they are familiar with their indictments and if they admit or deny the accusations in them in Cases 1000, 2000 and 4000.The other defendants are Elovitch and his wife Iris, as well as Yediot Ahronot owner Arnon “Noni” Mozes (represented by Navit Negev).