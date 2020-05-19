Emergency plan launched to assist coronavirus-hit Eilat

The unemployment rate in the southern port city reached 45.6% at the end of April, with almost one-quarter (23%) of families reporting that both parents are out of work - compared to a national average of 15.8%.

According to the plan, the Employment Service and municipality will invest in additional training and placement services for jobseekers, placing an emphasis on recruitment, assessments and occupational therapy. A dedicated training center will be established with the support of relevant authorities in the city, with an emphasis on skills required for remote work.

In addition, to increase demand for workers, the partners will work to attract new business partners to the city and construct necessary infrastructure to welcome new industries into the city.

Eilat is a leading city on the State of Israel's tourism map and will remain so - our mission is to pull the city out of the deep mud of the crisis as quickly as possible," said Employment Service CEO Rami Garor, adding that the organization was also working on dedicated programs for other impacted regions and sectors.

"In the immediate term, we must return employees to the workforce but, at the same time, enrich the mixture of work in Eilat by creating more jobs that are not just in the hotel and tourism sectors."

A "round-table" forum will also be established in the coming weeks to assist the city, including representatives from relevant government ministries, the Prime Minister's Office, the National Insurance Institute (Bituach Leumi) and workers organizations.

"Due to the severe impact of the coronavirus crisis on the tourism industry, there is no doubt that the rehabilitation of Eilat will take a long time, and that the unemployment rate will continue to be high in the coming months," said Eilat Mayor Meir Yitzhak Halevi.

"This is an acute blow to the lives of our residents. We must quickly create employment for the unemployed, in order to help them as much as possible and prevent negative migration."

