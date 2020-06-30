The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ethiopian youth call on Netanyahu to honor election pledge to bring them to Israel

In the run up to the election, Netanyahu met with the leaders of the Ethiopian community in Israel and promised that he would bring the remainder of the Flash Mura community still in the cities of Addis Ababa and Gondar to Israel.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JUNE 30, 2020 18:44
WITH DEPUTY Public Security Minister Gadi Yevarkan and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the memorial ceremony for Ethiopian Jews who died in Sudan on their journey to Israel, one of her first public events as a minister. (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
WITH DEPUTY Public Security Minister Gadi Yevarkan and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the memorial ceremony for Ethiopian Jews who died in Sudan on their journey to Israel, one of her first public events as a minister.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Nine youth leaders of the Falash Mura community in Ethiopia have written to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling on him to swiftly honor his election promise to bring the remainder of the community of descendants of Jews to Israel.
In the run up to the election, Netanyahu met with the leaders of the Ethiopian community in Israel and promised that he would bring the remainder of the Flash Mura community still in the cities of Addis Ababa and Gondar to Israel.
He also stated there was no budgetary problem in bringing the members of the community to Israel.
The promise was made against the background of the elections, and appeared to be an attempt to garner votes from the Ethiopian community.
This week, youth leaders from the communities in Addis Ababa and Gondar, who teach Jewish studies and Israeli culture in the compounds where the Falash Mura reside, sought to remind Netanyahu of his promise.
“Every person in our communities yearns to see Israel and Jerusalem and pray at the Western Wall, to draft to the army to protect our country and observe God’s commandments,” they wrote.
“Even when groups of Ethiopian Jews are permitted to immigrate, mothers and fathers are separated from their children because according to government policies that make no sense, they must choose between going to the place of their dreams or to stay behind with their family that was not granted the same permission.”
During the various large scale aliyah operations, numerous families were split up due to criteria that gave some members of the family the right to immigrate while denying it to others.
Members of the Falash Mura community are not granted citizenship under the Law of Return since their ancestors converted to Christianity, under some duress, and are instead given permission to enter the country under family reunification laws.
There are however between 12,000 to 14,000 people still in the compounds in Addis Ababa and Gondar, of whom approximately 9,000 were authorized by the government in 2015 to come to Israel by 2020.
This decision was made in 2015 but only around 1,500 have been brought to Israel since then.
“In 1991, when Yitzhak Shamir was prime minister, 14,325 Jews were brought to Israel within 36 hours. And now, the Israeli government closes its door in our faces,” wrote the youth leaders in Ethiopia.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu ethiopian protest Falash Mura
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Our leaders need to act responsibly By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Yuval Cherlow The ethics of firing in the time of coronavirus By YUVAL CHERLOW
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Trump, Kushner deserve better from Israel – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by