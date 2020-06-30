Ethiopian youth call on Netanyahu to honor election pledge to bring them to Israel

Nine youth leaders of the Falash Mura community in Ethiopia have written to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling on him to swiftly honor his election promise to bring the remainder of the community of descendants of Jews to Israel.In the run up to the election, Netanyahu met with the leaders of the Ethiopian community in Israel and promised that he would bring the remainder of the Flash Mura community still in the cities of Addis Ababa and Gondar to Israel. He also stated there was no budgetary problem in bringing the members of the community to Israel.The promise was made against the background of the elections, and appeared to be an attempt to garner votes from the Ethiopian community.This week, youth leaders from the communities in Addis Ababa and Gondar, who teach Jewish studies and Israeli culture in the compounds where the Falash Mura reside, sought to remind Netanyahu of his promise.“Every person in our communities yearns to see Israel and Jerusalem and pray at the Western Wall, to draft to the army to protect our country and observe God’s commandments,” they wrote.“Even when groups of Ethiopian Jews are permitted to immigrate, mothers and fathers are separated from their children because according to government policies that make no sense, they must choose between going to the place of their dreams or to stay behind with their family that was not granted the same permission.”During the various large scale aliyah operations, numerous families were split up due to criteria that gave some members of the family the right to immigrate while denying it to others.Members of the Falash Mura community are not granted citizenship under the Law of Return since their ancestors converted to Christianity, under some duress, and are instead given permission to enter the country under family reunification laws.There are however between 12,000 to 14,000 people still in the compounds in Addis Ababa and Gondar, of whom approximately 9,000 were authorized by the government in 2015 to come to Israel by 2020.This decision was made in 2015 but only around 1,500 have been brought to Israel since then.“In 1991, when Yitzhak Shamir was prime minister, 14,325 Jews were brought to Israel within 36 hours. And now, the Israeli government closes its door in our faces,” wrote the youth leaders in Ethiopia.