The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

European Investment Bank invests in Israeli water desalination project

The EIB consists of shareholders representing 27 EU member states, whom jointly provide the capital to fund projects such as Sorek II.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 16, 2020 22:23
Brine water flows into the Mediterranean Sea after passing through a desalination plant in the coastal city of Hadera (photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
Brine water flows into the Mediterranean Sea after passing through a desalination plant in the coastal city of Hadera
(photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
The European Investment Bank (EIB), which acts as the central financing institution of the European Union (EU), announced Monday that it signed a EUR 150 million finance contract with the company SMS IDE Ltd, in a bid to design, finance, construct and operate a seawater desalination plant via reverse osmosis technology in Sorek, Israel, according to a press release from the bank. 
With an estimated capacity of 200 million m3 per annum, the new desalination plant, coined Sorek II, will become the largest desalination plant in the world upon its completion. Drawing from cutting-edge technology, the desalination plant is also expected to improve energy consumption and carbon emissions.
The press release noted that the EIB decision to invest in the new desalination plant was rooted in the goal of improving water supply infrastructure in the region, while also increasing the availability of reused water (grey water) for agricultural users, which will allegedly foster the switch away from freshwater usage and facilitating sustainable replenishment of aquifers
Similarly, the new plant may also improve water quality for consumers, with its cutting-edge technology. The development of Sorek II is part the Neighbouring Financing Facility (NFF) 2014-2020 project and EU/Israel Action Plan, which seeks to foster greater international and regional cooperation. 
The EIB consists of shareholders representing 27 EU member states, whom jointly provide the capital to fund projects such as Sorek II. 
 


Tags Israel europe technology desalination israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Tension is growing ahead of annexation, but what will it mean? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Gone with the anti-racist winds By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jason Greenblatt Applying Israeli law in West Bank is not illegal By JASON GREENBLATT
Elie Podeh Avoiding a small annexation will not prevent the larger occupation By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 American tourist instructed to leave Israel after violating quarantine
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by