The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Event Venues Association: End pirate weddings and events in homes

The Association also made mention of the illegality of these 'pirate' outside of the coronavirus restrictions.

By CODY LEVINE  
AUGUST 9, 2020 22:24
A NEW bride and groom visit a blossoming almond grove in Latrun on their wedding day in 2019. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
A NEW bride and groom visit a blossoming almond grove in Latrun on their wedding day in 2019.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
The Association of Owners of Halls and Event Venues in Israel sent an appeal to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Finance Minister Israel Katz, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu requesting to put a stop to "pirate" events that have been taking place amid the coronavirus restrictions on gatherings, according to a press release from the group on Sunday.
"We call on the Israeli government to urgently build an outline according to which the public will be allowed to enter event halls and gardens [with business licenses] at 35% occupancy according to the business license," the association said.
The Association noted that the rise of "pirate" social events came with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which shuttered many venues in Israel, and has prompted individuals to arrange parties and weddings without supervision and not in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines.
"The Health Minister, together with the other government bodies leading the struggle, are contributing with their own hands to the outbreak of the plague. They rushed to close the ballrooms first, and what is actually happening is much worse - private events are taking place that are a coronavirus incubator," said Noam Levy, chairman of the Association of Owners of Halls and Event Venues.
"Events are held with dozens of people in pirated places without any supervision. In licensed halls, on the other hand, we know how to work under [Health Ministry] supervision and according to the guidelines of the Ministry without endangering human life," Levy added.
The Association also made mention of the illegality of these "pirate" events outside the coronavirus restrictions, which can lead to money laundering and additional harms to the Israeli economy due to the growth of a new black market.


Tags weddings Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The National Library of Israel: Victim of COVID-19, elections, budget war By JPOST EDITORIAL
With Hezbollah in charge, the destruction of Beirut was matter of time By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Offering to help Lebanon doesn’t mean hailing its flag By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Who will replace Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister? By EHUD OLMERT
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by