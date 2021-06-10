The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Family of IDF intelligence officer does not want his identity revealed

IDF sees no reason to hide identity from a security standpoint

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JUNE 10, 2021 16:02
An Israeli soldier walks next to a military vehicle at a mobile artillery unit location on the Israeli side by the Israel border with Gaza (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
An Israeli soldier walks next to a military vehicle at a mobile artillery unit location on the Israeli side by the Israel border with Gaza
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
The family of the intelligence officer who died in a military prison last month has requested that his name and photo not be published.
Even though his picture and personal information have already been posted on social media and published by foreign websites, his identity is currently being withheld at the family’s wishes.
The Israeli military sees no reason to not publish his identity from a security standpoint but, according to a report in Walla News, the family was furious at the announcement by the military.
“This was contrary to all agreements,” said the family’s lawyer, Benny Kuznitz. “I saw what the IDF sent and we are considering steps against this.”
The officer was arrested in September and died in military prison last month. He was held behind bars for knowingly committing offenses that caused “severe damage to national security,” the IDF said.
The investigation of the officer, who served in a technological unit in the Intelligence Division, found that he had “consciously carried out a number of acts that severely harmed state security,” and that he had been  “aware of the potential damage to national security as a result of his actions and even tried to hide them.”
The military said that the officer “had cooperated in his interrogation and confessed to many of the acts alleged against him,” and that the investigation found that he had “acted independently, for personal motives, and not for ideological, nationalistic or economic motives.”
At the end of the investigation, he was indicted on charges alleging serious security offenses, the military said, adding that “weight was given to the significant damage caused by the alleged offenses.”
The IDF has stressed that his case is not similar to that of “Prisoner X” Ben Zygier who was arrested in March 2010 and held under an alias in the secluded Wing 15 of the Ayalon Prison until he hanged himself in December of that year. Zygier’s identity was not released by Israel until three years later.
The officer was in touch with family and friends while imprisoned and was held under his own name. He stayed in a cell with other cellmates and was not in solitary confinement. He also received medical treatment and support from mental health professionals while behind bars.
According to a report by Haaretz, on the evening of his death, he told his cellmates that he was feeling sick and he then vomited. He collapsed and lost consciousness a short time later and was taken to Laniado Medical Center in Netanya in serious condition. He later died.
Channel 12 reported that he was found to have prescription medication in his possession when he collapsed.
While the officer’s identity remains hidden, he is said to have been an extremely gifted programmer who excelled at what he did.
A former colleague who works at a hi-tech company, said he was one of the “main pillars” in the department where they worked, “both in his scope of knowledge and in the high level of execution that he delivers, be it complex problem-solving, innovative ideas or simply his willingness to help.”
Another former colleague said that “he did things in hours where, for others, it would have taken days or weeks. He made computers look slow.”
On Wednesday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi said that while he had knowingly committed severe offenses, “he was one of my soldiers, one of our officers... he was a great officer.”
Kohavi, who was speaking at an event in memory of former IDF chief Amnon Lipkin-Shahak at the Inter-Disciplinary Center Herzliya, said that “everything we did was to maintain his privacy and the privacy of his family out of fair treatment. We wanted to take care of him. We wanted to take care of his family. And at the same time, keep the big secret that he almost compromised, but that we stopped at the last minute.”


Tags IDF censorship death Military
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

End religious incitement before it's too late - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Moderates know how to unify Israel - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why the new coalition is the right choice for Israel

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David May

Norwegian divestment illustrates weakness of campaign to boycott Israel

 By DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by