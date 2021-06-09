IDF has new target list after Gaza War - Gantz

Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the IDF's Southern Command on Tuesday with other defense officials to analyze and discuss the extent of the successes of Operation Guardian of the Walls, and to ascertain the military's approach following the 11-day war with Hamas. The series of discussions was crafted "on our goal of creating a new policy in the face of the new challenges that we have dealt with in unprecedented ways," said Gantz. "The IDF has a new target list and new operational methods that will shift the weight of fighting into Gaza-proper," added Gantz. Accompanying Gantz were IDF chief of staff Aviv Kohavi and a variety of military intelligence officers. After nearly two weeks of nearly non-stop rocket barrages from Gaza and Israeli forces taking out terrorist targets in Gaza, a ceasefire was brokered by Egypt on May 21. At least 243 Palestinians were killed during the campaign, including more than 60 children. An estimated 70,000 Gaza residents were displaced. In Israel, 12 civilians, including two children and three foreign workers, were killed along with one soldier."We will use every resource we have to achieve stability, strengthen our forces and bring our boys home.
"I will not allow any political decision influence this matter," Gantz clarified.