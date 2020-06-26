The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Final request to block Greek Orthodox property sale to Jewish NGO denied

The appeal was filed by the patriarchate after the church sold the land to Ateret Cohanim in 2004.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 26, 2020 10:16
Magnanimous Zionists should save the New Imperial Hotel and Jaffa Gate (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Magnanimous Zionists should save the New Imperial Hotel and Jaffa Gate
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Jerusalem District Court denied a final request by the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate to block the sale of church property in the Old City of Jerusalem to the right-wing NGO Ateret Cohanim on Wednesday, according to Haaretz.
The appeal was filed by the patriarchate after the church sold the land to Ateret Cohanim in 2004. The NGO is a Jewish group that legally purchases Arab-owned property in east Jerusalem and the Old City.
In a scandal that rocked the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate, then Greek patriarch Irenaios denied knowledge of the sale at the time, and claimed it was void, then backtracked and said it was the work of the church’s director of finance, Nicholas Papadimas, without the church’s authorization.
It was also claimed that Papadimas had been bribed by Ateret Cohanim to advance the deals, and that the price paid for the parcels of land were significantly lower than their market value.
When the sales were made public in 2005, Irenaios was forced from office by Greek Orthodox officials and replaced by the current Patriarch Theophilos III.
Theophilos rejected the sales of land and took the case to the District Court, where it was rejected on the basis that Irenaios had the authorization to make the sales, leading to the Supreme Court appeal.
The ruling on Wednesday is the final blow in the church's 16-year legal battle against the sale. Ateret Cohanim may now have the right to evict Palestinians who currently possess the Imperial Hotel and the Petra Hotel. The two hotels are located near the Jaffa Gate in the Christian and Armenian Quarters of the Old City.
The church had requested the retrial from the district court based on an affidavit of an individual named Ted Bloomfield, who began working for Ateret Cohanim in the 1990s. Bloomfield claimed that the NGO gave bribes to senior officials from the church on a regular basis and even offered bribes of a sexual nature, according to Haaretz.
Part of the court's denial of the retrial request mentioned that the church had produced the affidavit too late in the proceedings, as the allegations had already been reported by Haaretz two and a half years ago, meaning the church could have obtained his testimony before the trial.
Judge Moshe Bar-Am also ruled that Bloomfield's allegations didn't relate directly to the 2004 sale and were instead related to prior business contacts that never produced results.
The efforts to cancel the sale of the property also included diplomatic pressure on Israel. Russian President Valdimir Putin raised the issue during a visit to Israel in January, according to Haaretz.
Alex Winston contributed to this report.


Tags Jerusalem court greek orthodox old city jerusalem Jerusalem District Court
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus sparked a new wave of antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': There is a heavy price for annexation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The link between George Orwell, George Floyd and the Jews – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
For 'settlers,' annexation feels like making aliyah again – opinion By DAVID BRINN
My Word: Culture, corona and the Banai clan By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by