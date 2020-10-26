The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Firefighters battling large wildfire near Jerusalem amid series of fires

The fire near Jerusalem was the latest in a series of large fires to strike Israel this week.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
OCTOBER 26, 2020 12:29
Fire near Kiryat Anavim, Oct. 26, 2020 (photo credit: ISRAEL FIRE AND RESUCE SERVICES)
Fire near Kiryat Anavim, Oct. 26, 2020
(photo credit: ISRAEL FIRE AND RESUCE SERVICES)
Over seven firefighting teams and four firefighting aircraft worked to extinguish a large wildfire near Kiryat Anavim and Abu Ghosh west of Jerusalem on Monday, the latest in a series of large fires to strike Israel this week.
The fire is spreading quickly in multiple spots due to the dry and windy weather. Some 50 students were evacuated from a school in the outskirts of Kiryat Anavim as the firefighting efforts continued.
Earlier on Monday, five firefighting teams managed to gain control over a fire in a number of caravans in the town of Mishmeret in central Israel. 
On Sunday, a large fire broke out near Barta'a in northern Israel near the West Bank. Firefighters and Israel Police evacuated part of the residents of the town and closed nearby roads while battling the fire. Some 28 firefighters, 15 firetrucks and six firefighting aircraft took part in the efforts to fight the fire. The residents were eventually allowed to return and roads were reopened.
On Saturday night, four people were injured lightly after a large wildfire broke out near the town of Manot in northern Israel. Some 22 firetrucks, 44 firefighters and four firefighting aircraft battled the flames. A number of residents were evacuated from their homes but were allowed to return a number of hours later and firefighters succeeded in gaining control over the blaze. A number of buildings in the town were damaged in the fire.


A honey factory belonging to beekeeper Noga Reuven, 67, burned down in the fire.
"I woke up in a panic at three in the morning to harsh sights, in one moment the entire enterprise of my life was completely burned before my eyes, all my labor and family livelihood was destroyed, it is a loss we could not recoup," said Reuven. "Our hearts are broken."
"I thank the police, the fire brigade and the Border Police who did everything to save the beehive, but the fire consumed everything," said Reuven. "I thank my friends and beekeepers from all over the country who have come to my aid to see how the apiary can be restored."

Earlier this month, a number of large wildfires broke out in one weekend with a number of houses damaged as a result. Arson was suspected in at least some of the fires.


