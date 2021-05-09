Anat Gold, 51, from Meitar, has been appointed Director of the Central Region of KKL-JNF. Gold broke the ‘glass ceiling’ as the first woman to be appointed manager in a KKL-JNF field position. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Geography and Environmental Development and a master’s degree in Administration and Public Policy.

Gold began her career in the organization 26 years ago as a statutory coordinator in the Southern region. In this role, she led programs that provided legal status to forests, including boundaries, permitted uses, and purposes for the forest.

After ten years in this position, she was appointed Director of the planning department of the Southern District of the KKL-JNF . During this time, she was a partner in the management of several well-known parks such as Timna Park , Yeruham Park, Ofakim Park, and Be’er Sheva River Park. In her most recent role in the organization, she was the Director of the Planning Division of KKL-JNF.

In her new role, Gold will be responsible for the Central Region, which is the most intensively used park and forest area, serving most of the residents of the State of Israel. The Central Region is responsible for the planning, development, and management of all the forest areas and parks of KKL-JNF and employs 200 people.

