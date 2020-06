Five Blue and White ministers quitting

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz announced on Wednesday that the following five ministers in his party would quit the Knesset in accordance with the Norwegian Law: Chili Tropper, Assaf Zamir, Alon Schuster, Izhar Shay and Michael Biton.They will be replaced in the Knesset by the next candidates on the Blue and White list : Former Yesh Atid MK Yoray Lahav-Hertzanu, Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Einav Kabala, Tehila Friedman and Hila Shay Vazan.Of the five, only Lahav-Hertzanu will be part of the Yesh Atid-Telem faction in the opposition.Gantz met with the remaining four, who will be part of the Blue and White faction in the coalition , and welcomed them.With five men quitting in favor of four women and one man, the number of women in the Knesset will rise from 29 to 33.