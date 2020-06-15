Netanyahu, Gantz to meet on coalition spat

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz are set to meet on Monday to resolve a dispute in the coalition.

Netanyahu wants to open the coalition agreement to ensure he would remain prime minister if elections are called after a Supreme Court decision to prevent him from serving as alternate prime minister when Gantz would become prime minister in November 2021.

Currently the coalition deal enables Netanyahu to be prime minister in a caretaker government if elections are held within the government's first six months, and Gantz would be prime minister if elections are held after that.

But Netanyahu is concerned that the Supreme Court decision will take more than six months to rule.

In order to pressure Gantz to reopen the deal, the Likud refused to allow a vote on Monday on the final readings of the expanded Norwegian Law

The law would enable ministers and deputy ministers to quit the Knesset and be replaced by the next candidates on their party's list. The ministers and deputies could return to the Knesset if they quit their posts.

Blue and White desperately wants to pass the bill, because 12 of their 15 MKs are ministers and the party does not have enough MKs to do parliamentary work in the Knesset.

The head of the House Committee, Blue and White faction chairman Eitan Ginzburg, said Monday that he could use a special clause called Clause 98 to force a vote on the bill.