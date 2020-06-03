The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Following attack on soldiers by Bedouins, IDF releases special guidelines

The document, released on Tuesday night, explains that the IDF's job is to prevent thefts, rather than try to chase those who've perpetrated them

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 3, 2020 01:50
Violent clashes between police and residents of Bedouin village in Negev (photo credit: Courtesy)
Following the attack on IDF soldiers on Tuesday near the training base in the Negev, the IDF has instructed its soldiers to no longer chase after Bedouins in similar scenarios in the future.
The document, released on Tuesday night, explains that the IDF's job is to prevent thefts, rather than try to chase those who've perpetrated them, as well as adding that soldiers are prohibited from chasing after them in the aftermath, as they put themselves in unnecessary danger.
Several other instructions detailed in the document includes further instructions, such as precautions that need to be taken as well as the fact that soldiers should report such an incident to the police as soon as possible.
The IDF soldiers found themselves surrounded by a gang of Bedouins after some of them attempted to steal military equipment from a nearby base and were chased by the soldiers.
An initial IDF investigation revealed that IDF soldiers attempted to catch the thieves, but within minutes were surrounded by a group of rioters who came to reinforce and assist the thieves.
The group surrounded the military jeep with several civilian jeeps, and when one of the soldiers felt physically threatened, he fired a bullet into the air.


