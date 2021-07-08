For first time in over 12 year Israeli FM to address top EU body

EU Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell made the overture just one month into the tenure of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government when he asked Lapid to address the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Israel's Foreign Ministry on Thursday announced the upcoming visit.

Relations were often tense between former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu' s government and the European Union, which halted its upgrade of ties with Israel to oppose his settlement policies and never relented during his tenure.

As a sign of the troubled ties, the EU-Israel Association Council which is the main vehicle for joint ministerial dialogue, has not met since 2012.

Netanyahu, however, did join an informal gathering of the council for breakfast in 2017. Former Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi attended a similar breakfast meeting in 2020.

But the last Foreign Minister to formally address the council was Tzipi Livni.

Upon taking office Lapid had pledged to improves relations with the EU.

After their first phone call Borrell had tweeted that the two "discussed the importance of strengthening the bilateral - partnership & promoting security & peace in the region. Looking forward to working together & welcoming you soon in Brussels."