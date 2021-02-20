The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

How to keep your teen safe this Purim - to parents from a pediatric doctor

A year after the coronavirus changed the way social interactions are handled, there are still other dangers parents should be aware of before the holiday celebrations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 20, 2021 07:52
A teenager wears a costume as a reference to coronavirus as school children dress-up marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther, in Ashkelon, Israel March 8, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
A teenager wears a costume as a reference to coronavirus as school children dress-up marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther, in Ashkelon, Israel March 8, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
As the holiday of Purim approaches, Dr. Michael Ben Akon, director of the Pediatric Department at Laniado Medical Center in Netanya, has compiled a list to help parents ensure their kids are celebrating safely in the shadow of the coronavirus.
The list addresses the dangers kids are faced with during the holiday this year.
The list is as follows:
1. Coronavirus: All the regular precautions for the coronavirus are still required during the holiday, including masks, social distancing, and getting vaccinated (for those above the age of 16). Dr. Akon explains that it is extremely important to follow guidelines as many were infected during the celebrations last year, while the danger has only increased this year due to new variants and increase in morbidity rates.

2. Firecrackers: Dr. Akon warns, parents that firecrackers are one thing parents should pay extra attention to and warn their children not to use, due to the dangers they impose. He cites one case of a 16-year-old from Jerusalem who was hurt by shrapnel and required medical treatment after one of these firecrackers exploded in his face. He warns that these explosions occur suddenly and without warning.
3. Burns: Dr. Akon warns that some of the costumes which can be purchased during the holiday are made from cheap materials, which upon contact with fire light up quickly and can cause severe burns. The firecrackers are also capable of causing this kind of damage.
4. Alcohol poisoning: He explains that teenagers can drink excessive amounts of alcohol during this holiday and may suffer from alcohol poisoning. He also warned that those unaccustomed to alcohol could suffer from poisoning even after drinking only a small amount. This is in addition to the regular symptoms of excessive alcohol consumption, such as dehydration, vomiting, falling and other injuries.
Dr. Michael Ben Akon concluded his statement by saying that while it is important to celebrate, these dangers should be kept in mind as to not end up harming the joy of the holiday in the end.


Tags purim Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Welcome to UAE's ambassador to Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The real message Netanyahu should take from Biden's phone call

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Michaeli the only true opposition to Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Coronavirus: Masking the message of Purim - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by