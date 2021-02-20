As the holiday of Purim approaches, Dr. Michael Ben Akon, director of the Pediatric Department at Laniado Medical Center in Netanya, has compiled a list to help parents ensure their kids are celebrating safely in the shadow of the coronavirus.The list addresses the dangers kids are faced with during the holiday this year. The list is as follows:1. Coronavirus: All the regular precautions for the coronavirus are still required during the holiday, including masks, social distancing, and getting vaccinated (for those above the age of 16). Dr. Akon explains that it is extremely important to follow guidelines as many were infected during the celebrations last year, while the danger has only increased this year due to new variants and increase in morbidity rates.
2. Firecrackers: Dr. Akon warns, parents that firecrackers are one thing parents should pay extra attention to and warn their children not to use, due to the dangers they impose. He cites one case of a 16-year-old from Jerusalem who was hurt by shrapnel and required medical treatment after one of these firecrackers exploded in his face. He warns that these explosions occur suddenly and without warning.3. Burns: Dr. Akon warns that some of the costumes which can be purchased during the holiday are made from cheap materials, which upon contact with fire light up quickly and can cause severe burns. The firecrackers are also capable of causing this kind of damage. 4. Alcohol poisoning: He explains that teenagers can drink excessive amounts of alcohol during this holiday and may suffer from alcohol poisoning. He also warned that those unaccustomed to alcohol could suffer from poisoning even after drinking only a small amount. This is in addition to the regular symptoms of excessive alcohol consumption, such as dehydration, vomiting, falling and other injuries.
Dr. Michael Ben Akon concluded his statement by saying that while it is important to celebrate, these dangers should be kept in mind as to not end up harming the joy of the holiday in the end.