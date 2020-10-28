Friedman: US-Israel ‘righting old wrongs’ by extending W Bank agreements

Extending agreements between the US and Israel to the West Bank, Golan and east Jerusalem bolsters the ties between the countries, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said in a ceremony removing the only territorial limitations in agreements between Washington and Jerusalem on Wednesday. “We are righting an old wrong and strengthening yet again the unbreakable bond between our two countries,” Friedman said at a signing ceremony with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Ariel University, in Samaria.Netanyahu and Friedman signed new versions of three agreements on research cooperation, which erase a line that says "cooperative projects sponsored by the Foundation may not be conducted in geographic areas which came under the administration of the Government of Israel after June 5, 1967, and may not relate to subjects primarily pertinent to such areas.”The first agreement, signed in 1972, was the Binational Science Foundation, followed by BIRD, the Binational Industrial Research and Development Foundation, in 1976, and BARD, the Binational Agricultural Research and Development Fund in 1977. All three had large endowments that provided grants to American and Israeli academics and companies for research and technology.They also signed a new Science and Technology agreement, meant to increase government-to-government cooperation at the highest levels, which does not have geographic restrictions.Friedman said BIRD, BARD and BSF, as originally written “were subject to political limitations that did not serve the goals sought to be achieved.”The ambassador pointed to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s announcement last month that the Trump administration no longer views Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria as being illegal per se.In light of that decision, “these geographic restrictions [in the agreements] no longer comport with our foreign policy,” Friedman said. “Plainly, this geographic restriction within the three agreements was an anachronism. It had no place within our evolving region – a region which under the Trump Administration is continuously advancing the cause of peace in a new and exciting ways.”Friedman also said that removing the territorial restrictions in the agreements fits in the spirit of the Abraham Accords, which “place great value on academic, cultural, commercial and diplomatic engagement as the best path to peace, whether between Israel and its neighboring states, or between Israel and the Palestinians.”The ambassador said that, while the process of getting approval to change the agreements took time, there was no pushback against the policy.Over the decades since BSF, BIRD and BARD were signed, they “provided both countries with a tremendous return on investment… providing for unprecedented advancement and cooperation,” Friedman said.“I couldn’t be happier or more proud to sign on behalf of the United States the amended and corrected BSF, BIRD and BARD agreements as well as the new Science and Technology Agreement,” the ambassador stated.Distinctions between different territories under Israeli control still remain in US policy; for example, Israelis born in Jerusalem have the city and not “Israel” listed as their place of birth on their passports. However, BSF, BIRD and BARD were the only agreements signed between the two countries with such restrictions.Prof. Eugene Kontorovich of George Mason Law School and International Director of the Israeli think tank the Kohelet Forum, and a major proponent of the policy change in recent years, called the change an “explicit rejection of UN Security Council Resolution 2334,” which the US under former president Barack Obama allowed to pass, and states that settlement activity constitutes a “flagrant violation” of international law and has “no legal validity.”Now, Kontorovich said, “the US is going in the exact opposite direction.” Kontorovich also said the new agreements “send an important message that science has no borders and you can’t politicize science. The idea that scientific research shouldn’t be funded based on where it takes place is a problematic one; it holds progress hostage to politics.”