The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Friedman: US-Israel ‘righting old wrongs’ by extending W Bank agreements

Netanyahu and Friedman signed new versions of three agreements on research cooperation over the Green Line.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
OCTOBER 28, 2020 12:39
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman (photo credit: MATTY STERN / US EMBASSY JERUSALEM)
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman
(photo credit: MATTY STERN / US EMBASSY JERUSALEM)
Extending agreements between the US and Israel to the West Bank, Golan and east Jerusalem bolsters the ties between the countries, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said in a ceremony removing the only territorial limitations in agreements between Washington and Jerusalem on Wednesday.
“We are righting an old wrong and strengthening yet again the unbreakable bond between our two countries,” Friedman said at a signing ceremony with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Ariel University, in Samaria.
Netanyahu and Friedman signed new versions of three agreements on research cooperation, which erase a line that says "cooperative projects sponsored by the Foundation may not be conducted in geographic areas which came under the administration of the Government of Israel after June 5, 1967, and may not relate to subjects primarily pertinent to such areas.”
The first agreement, signed in 1972, was the Binational Science Foundation, followed by BIRD, the Binational Industrial Research and Development Foundation, in 1976, and BARD, the Binational Agricultural Research and Development Fund in 1977. All three had large endowments that provided grants to American and Israeli academics and companies for research and technology.
They also signed a new Science and Technology agreement, meant to increase government-to-government cooperation at the highest levels, which does not have geographic restrictions.
Friedman said BIRD, BARD and BSF, as originally written “were subject to political limitations that did not serve the goals sought to be achieved.”
The ambassador pointed to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s announcement last month that the Trump administration no longer views Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria as being illegal per se.
In light of that decision, “these geographic restrictions [in the agreements] no longer comport with our foreign policy,” Friedman said. “Plainly, this geographic restriction within the three agreements was an anachronism. It had no place within our evolving region – a region which under the Trump Administration is continuously advancing the cause of peace in a new and exciting ways.”
Friedman also said that removing the territorial restrictions in the agreements fits in the spirit of the Abraham Accords, which “place great value on academic, cultural, commercial and diplomatic engagement as the best path to peace, whether between Israel and its neighboring states, or between Israel and the Palestinians.”
The ambassador said that, while the process of getting approval to change the agreements took time, there was no pushback against the policy.
Over the decades since BSF, BIRD and BARD were signed, they “provided both countries with a tremendous return on investment… providing for unprecedented advancement and cooperation,” Friedman said.
“I couldn’t be happier or more proud to sign on behalf of the United States the amended and corrected BSF, BIRD and BARD agreements as well as the new Science and Technology Agreement,” the ambassador stated.
Distinctions between different territories under Israeli control still remain in US policy; for example, Israelis born in Jerusalem have the city and not “Israel” listed as their place of birth on their passports. However, BSF, BIRD and BARD were the only agreements signed between the two countries with such restrictions.
Prof. Eugene Kontorovich of George Mason Law School and International Director of the Israeli think tank the Kohelet Forum, and a major proponent of the policy change in recent years, called the change an “explicit rejection of UN Security Council Resolution 2334,” which the US under former president Barack Obama allowed to pass, and states that settlement activity constitutes a “flagrant violation” of international law and has “no legal validity.”
Now, Kontorovich said, “the US is going in the exact opposite direction.”
Kontorovich also said the new agreements “send an important message that science has no borders and you can’t politicize science. The idea that scientific research shouldn’t be funded based on where it takes place is a problematic one; it holds progress hostage to politics.”


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu United States David Friedman
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Confront Erdogan By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Judge leaders by the enemies they make – and refuse to make By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Eric Yoffie Progressive Judaism won’t surrender to the ultra-Orthodox in WZO - opinion By ERIC YOFFIE
Amotz Asa-El How will history view Trumps's deployment of the 'lie'? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
3 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
4 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
5 Gal Gadot replaces Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra in clip
Gal Gadot replacing Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by