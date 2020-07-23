Gal Gadot apologizes to Israeli restaurant industry

The coronavirus crisis seems to continue to be Wonder Woman’s weakness, as Gal Gadot, the actress who portrays the Amazon warrior on screen, found herself apologizing for a new media misstep.Earlier this week, Gadot appeared in a promo for the HOT television network in Israel, in which she and an actor playing her husband try to have a fun evening on the town. Among the obstacles they encounter is that the babysitter they hire must wear a hazmat suit, Gadot has to do a martial-arts kick to avoid touching the elevator buttons with her hand and when they arrive at a restaurant, they get a temperature check and a health quiz, following which they are forced to contend with a server who sneezes on them. “The best part of going out is getting home,” says Gadot, who turns on the television and talks about the wide variety of HOT programs. This ad didn’t sit well with Israel’s beleaguered restaurateurs, who are fighting for their right to stay open during the novel coronavirus pandemic. She posted an Instagram story on Wednesday that showed her at a sushi restaurant with her daughter Alma and seemed to be intended to placate the Israeli restaurant industry. “I didn’t intend to cause them more harm... It’s more complicated to go out during the coronavirus, but if we follow the rules, we can go out during without doing any harm, and we can support the economy.”Last month, Gadot got into some hot water for returning to Israel and then having friends over, allegedly without observing the two-week quarantine period. In March, at the beginning of the crisis, she led a celebrity singalong to John Lennon’s “Imagine” that many criticized as cringe worthy. But earlier this week, she posted a photo of herself on the set as Wonder Woman, wearing a mask, so she seems to be recovering from her earlier faux pas.