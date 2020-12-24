Galilee Medical Center and Gulf Medical University sign MOU

The agreement was signed by an envoy from the Galilee Medical Center that visited the UAE . The envoy included representatives of the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the center and the Ear, Nose and Throat Department's Head & Neck Surgery division, among other officials from the medical center.

The two hospitals agreed on clinical collaboration in the fields of dentistry and oral and maxillofacial surgery as a bridge for further collaboration in other fields in the future.

During their visit, the envoy from Israel toured the hospital in Dubai and gave lectures on oral and face surgeries and dentistry, as well as ear nose and throat surgery.

"This is the first visit of its kind by an Israeli delegation of doctors to Dubai. This is a real breakthrough," said Dr. Masad Barhoum, general director of the Galilee Medical Center. "I have no doubt that the agreement between the medical center and the university hospital in Dubai will greatly help in the care of our patients."

"This MoU marks the beginning of GMU’s long-term partnership with Galilee Medical Center, Bar Ilan University in several mutually beneficial areas, with the shared objective of improving the quality of education and research," said Prof. Hossam Hamdy, the chancellor of Gulf Medical University, according to Emirati media. "This partnership is in line with GMU’s strategic vision to be a leading international academic healthcare institution through the integration of quality health professions education, research, healthcare and social accountability for sustainable community development."

