The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gamzu: Public nonchalance, government mismanagement reason for lockdown

Gamzu also accepted a portion of the blame for his own, claiming that he understands the gravity of the decisions he makes noting it can affect lives as well as livelihoods.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 09:41
Coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu (photo credit: TAL SHAHAR/POOL)
Coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
(photo credit: TAL SHAHAR/POOL)
Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu said that Israel is in the midst of a second lockdown due to the "nonchalant" attitude of the public and government "mismanagement" of the ongoing health crisis in an interview with the Associated Press.
Gamzu also accepted a portion of the blame for his own, noting that he understands the gravity of his position and what the consequences of his decisions entail - affecting lives as well as livelihoods.
“There are many uncertainties,” he told AP. “And you have to make decisions that affect people’s life, people’s habits, social life and living — wages and earnings, businesses. Any kind of decision that you take, it’s not a medical decision. It’s a social economic decision.”
The Health Ministry reported Saturday that 8,315 new cases were diagnosed the day before, out of 62,035 people screened for coronavirus, which is a 13.4% positive rate. Some 728 people were in serious condition, including 200 on ventilators – a peak. The death toll rose to 1,441.
Even though the infection rate is one of the highest in the world per capita, Gamzu is still optimistic, understanding that there is still a long, tough battle ahead for Israel - drawing his positivity from his bout with cancer.
“I had my personal crisis with the eye cancer. It was a hard time, really, a crisis, personal one. You see almost death coming,” he said. “But going through a personal experience like I went through, it gives you proportion. And you can handle such hardships and criticism.”
While Gamzu is hopeful Israel can turn itself around, he still admits to underestimating the difficulty of the position he assumed as the coronavirus czar. Whereas initially he believed that he would be a good fit for the position given the role, but that with the added uncertainty and lack of knowledge with regard to the novel coronavirus he began to realize he was dealing with a different animal.
However, the tough czar has met pushback from government ministers left and right with clear concise reasoning throughout his short tenure in the position. Whether it be the reopening of schools or prayers in large capsules, Gamzu has stuck to his strategy and guns even if the public or the government did not wish to fall in line.
He has maintained his criticism not only over the government mishandlings, but also of public attitude. As the public became more comfortable, returning to normalcy, the virus tip-toed back into the limelight as people began to ignore social distancing protocol - even Netanyahu said after the first wave that ISraeli's should go out and "have fun."
“I believe that he as many others didn’t realize that getting out of the lockdown must be very careful and gradual,” said Gamzu. “No real professional within the ministry or within the government raised the red flag. Sometimes a prime minister needs that.”
Gamzu expects the second lockdown to bring down infection rates to a manageable and "comfortable" level within the next four weeks.
“It’s hard work,” Gamzu said. “Do not declare victory. Do not declare failure. Go ahead and still fight.”


Tags Israel Coronavirus Ronni Gamzu
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Clarity is needed to contain the coronavirus crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s modern Yom Kippur debacle By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Words and prayers from a pandemic bubble By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Political power is in reckless hands By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amid coronavirus, this year's Yom Kippur is another kind of war By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
4 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown
5 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by