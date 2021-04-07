Israel marks 10 years of Iron Dome, Gantz says system active 24/7

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Economy Minister Amir Peretz and senior defense officials were briefed on the Iron Dome before attending a ceremony to mark 10 years since the missile defense system's operation. The first interception by the system took place in April 2011.Gantz reviewed the current geographic deployment of the system and new developments and then met with the combat soldiers who operate it. “We are preparing ourselves at this time on numerous fronts," said Gantz at the ceremony. He went on to say that the IDF is preparing for threats "at our southern and northern borders, as well as vis-à-vis the threats that Iran is presenting, whether directly or indirectly via its proxies in the Middle East."Gantz went on to praise the aerial defense combat soldiers saying "The State of Israel is the strongest country in the region and it will remain that way for two reasons: because we have no choice, and because of people like you, those who came before you and those who will come after you, who fulfill their role so gracefully and so well."We have offensive systems that are active 24/7, 365 days a year, and are ready for action on any front, at any range, and in any dimension in which the IDF is called upon to act.”
