Gantz instructs release of terrorist's body against cabinet policy

Defense Minister Benny Gantz instructed the IDF to transfer over the body of Khaled Nofal to a hospital in Ramallah, according to an Army Radio report.Nofal attempted to infiltrate into "Sde Ephraim" agricultural farm in Binyamin, in an attempted terror attack in February, according to the IDF. His body will be transferred afterwards from Ramallah to Nofal's family. Gantz's decision goes against the cabinet's policy, which states that no bodies of terrorists are to be released, even if they are not affiliated with any terrorist organization. Gantz's office has stated that the reason for this decision was humanitarian reasons which could not be specified.
