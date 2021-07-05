The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gantz: Israel ready to provide assistance to Lebanon amid economic crisis

"As an Israeli, as a Jew and as a human being, my heart aches seeing the images of people going hungry on the streets of Lebanon."

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JULY 5, 2021 01:27
An Israeli soldier opens a gate at a military base leading to the border crossing with Lebanon at Rosh Hanikra, northern Israel (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
An Israeli soldier opens a gate at a military base leading to the border crossing with Lebanon at Rosh Hanikra, northern Israel
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz offered to assist Lebanon on Sunday as Israel's neighbor continues to suffer from a worsening economic crisis.
"As an Israeli, as a Jew and as a human being, my heart aches seeing the images of people going hungry on the streets of Lebanon," wrote Gantz on Twitter. "Israel has offered assistance to Lebanon in the past and even today we are ready to act, and to encourage other countries to extend a helping hand to Lebanon so that it will once again flourish and emerge from its state of crisis."
 
Lebanon is suffering from a worsening economic crisis, with violence and protests breaking out in cities around the country as basic services collapse. Electricity outages and gas shortages are now commonplace in the country.
Over half of Lebanon's population now lives in poverty. According to the World Bank, Lebanon's financial crisis is likely to rank in the top 10, possibly even the top three, most severe crises in the world since the mid-1800's. A World Bank report in early June warned that "the increasingly dire socio-economic conditions risk systemic national failings with regional and potentially global effects."
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has stated in recent weeks that the gasoline crisis in Lebanon could be addressed within a few days if the country would just accept Iranian oil shipments, which are under sanctions by international law.
The Hezbollah leader stated that Hezbollah will eventually negotiate directly with the Iranian government on its own and import Iranian oil through the Port of Beirut, if the Lebanese government does not begin “bearing its responsibility.” Such a move could bring Iranian fuel tankers not far from Israel’s shores.
This isn't the first time Israel has offered to help Lebanon in times of crisis.
After a huge explosion devastated Beirut in August of last year, killing dozens and injuring thousands, then prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved humanitarian and medical assistance to Lebanon and instructed the National Security Council to contact then UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov to find out how Israel could help.
Gantz and other Israeli officials reiterated Israel's offer for aid at the time as well.
Both Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Aoun's daughter, Claudine Aoun Roukoz, have expressed openness in the past to some form of peace with Israel.
In an interview with Al-Jadeed TV in October of last year, Roukoz stated that if border disputes with Israel and issues with Palestinian refugees were resolved, she would "not mind that the Lebanese state makes peace with Israel, after the demarcation and the guarantee of resources."
In August of last year, in response to a question concerning whether Lebanon would consider making peace with Israel, Aoun stated, "That depends. We have problems with Israel, and we have to resolve them first." Aoun did not specify what problems would need to be resolved.
In the past year, Lebanon and Israel have been conducted US-mediated negotiations concerning the maritime border between the countries’ Exclusive Economic Zones.


Tags Benny Gantz Lebanon economy humanitarian aid crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Boston stabbing attack is alarming antisemitic development - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's Likud urge to sabotage Bennett stronger than its convictions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by