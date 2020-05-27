Gantz leaves Netanyahu in anger over Regev interview

Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz left a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in anger on Wednesday after criticism of Gantz by Transportation Minister Miri Regev in an interview was published.Regev told Yediot Aharonot that "Gantz is still half baked" and "not ready yet." In an effort to ease the dispute, the Likud released a statement afterward saying that the campaign is over and both sides needed to stop attacking each other. The interview angered Gantz, because he got all the MKs in his faction to remain silent after Netanyahu's criminal trial began on Sunday. Speaking to a meeting of his Blue and White faction in the Knesset on Wednesday, Gantz said that the rule of law of law will be preserved, and his party has the tools to ensure it. "Just like Israel needs a functioning government, it needs a strong and independent legal system," Gantz said. Responding to criticism that he and his party's MKs have not condemned Netanyahu, he said: "We will be judged by our deeds, not words."