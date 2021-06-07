Gaza border businesses to receive compensation for damages

Industries and businesses within an 80km range of the Gaza Strip will be eligible to apply for compensation, whereas previously the range was half of that, at 40km.

The Finance Committee is set to approve three specific benefits for businesses impacted by the fighting following the demands of the the Manufacturer's Association.

Employers will now be entitled to receive compensation for the wages of employees who were unable to come to work throughout the operation. The compensation will start at an amount of NIS 430 per day, and could peak to as much as NIS 1.5 million.

All businesses within the 80km range will be eligible to apply for compensation, including local schools which were shuttered throughout the entire escalation.



Dr. Ron Tomer, president of the Manufacturers' Association, said that he is "glad that the committee members recognized the enormous damage done to businesses throughout the country during the fighting, and as a result of our intervention compensation is expected to significantly increase."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}