Genesis brings history of Holocaust in USSR to Israeli students



Genesis Philanthropy Group (GPG) and Beit Lohamei Haghetaot - Ghetto Fighters’ House Museum have launched a new educational program for Israeli high school students which will incorporate the story of the Holocaust of Soviet Jewry and the memory of the heroism of Jewish fighters against the Nazis as an alternative to traditional visits to Holocaust sites in Poland.

The educational program portraying the Holocaust of Soviet Jewry will be conducted in small groups and will be tailored to the needs of each participating school in consultation with the school’s educational staff. The program will include lectures, workshops, and introductory films that provide an overview of the Holocaust on Soviet territories, a guided tour of the museum’s relevant exhibitions, video testimonies of survivors and fighters, the “Bielski Brothers workshop” dedicated to the legendary family of Jewish partisans, a workshop about the Righteous Among the Nations, and a “Portable Gaming Workshop” – visual escape room sets which will use escape room methods to explore the individual life stories of five individuals who lived in the FSU territories during the Holocaust.





Due to the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus on the traditional visits of Israeli high schoolers to Holocaust sites at Poland , Beit Lohamei Haghetaot, supported by GPG, will design an alternative seminar for 11th and 12th graders, which will be conducted at the museum of Beit Lohamei Haghetaot and the vicinity. In addition to the educational program, the seminar will include encounters with veterans and Holocaust survivors from the Former Soviet Union, guest speakers, and visits to historical sites around the Western Galilee.

Beit Lohamei Haghetaot will also develop virtual tours of its exhibitions augmented by original artwork and video testimonials. It is estimated that approximately 5,000 students throughout Israel will take part in the program during the upcoming school year.