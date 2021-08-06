The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
German man to pay 250,000 euro fine for storing tank, Nazi-era weapons

The 84-year-old's Nazi-era collection was in violation of Germany's War Weapons Control Act, which regulates the manufacture, sale, and transport of weapons of war.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 6, 2021 06:38
An Israeli tank during an exercise near the northern border on February 22, 2018. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
An 84-year-old German Nazi-era weapons collector will pay a whopping 250,000 euro fine for possession of illegal weapons, most noticeably a World War II tank, a Kiel court ruled on Tuesday, according to a BBC report.
The German claimed to have bought the Panther tank in the UK as scrap metal, according to Deutsche Presse-Agentur.
An anti-aircraft gun, machine guns, assault rifles and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition were also found in a search of his home in 2015.
The 84-year-old's collection was in violation of Germany's War Weapons Control Act, which regulates the manufacture, sale, and transport of weapons of war.
In addition to the fine, a 10-month suspended sentence was also imposed by the German court.
According to the German's lawyer, a museum in the US is interested in purchasing the 40-ton Panther tank in his possession, which took 20 soldiers almost nine hours to remove the tank from the basement of his Kiel home. 
In the court hearing, the defendant argued the weapons and tank were not operational, therefore he did not violate Germany's War Weapons Control Act.
However, the prosecution was successful in ascertaining that at least some of the Nazi-era weapons in his possession were still functional.


Tags germany court weapons
