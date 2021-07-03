German President visits Ben-Gurion's grave, tours Desert Research center

The guests were received by Professor Daniel Haimovich, President of the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, and by Professor Noam Weisbrod, Director of the Blaustein Institute, and were given a tour of the Sde Boker campus.

The two diplomates also heard about the dozens of studies that the university are currently conducting in the fields of desertification, sustainability and climate change.

They also met with graduate students Rene Sturm and Muhammed, from Germany and Gaza, who explained the energy conversion and water purification systems that can lead to more sustainable living.

Acknowledging Germany's part in Israel's scientific research institutions, Professor Haimovich said: "Already 21 years ago, before the concepts of 'sustainability' or 'climate change' became known around the world, the German government realized that research in water, desert agriculture and energy, conducted at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, was necessary for the future of the world." "At the time, you gave us a loan (which we are repaying!) that allowed us to build the miraculous abilities you saw here and carry out research from both worlds. To understand how important these studies are, we have arranged for today a weather that highlights how much the world is warming up!," he concluded, speaking to President Steinmeier. After concluding their tour of the different laboratories, Presidents Rivlin and Steinmeier tasted wine made from an experimental vineyard located in the French Institute of Agriculture and Biotechnology of Continents and learned about the connections between climate change and the quality of wine. They also heard about how Israel has become a model for other countries suffering from climate change and their impact on food security.Acknowledging Germany's part in Israel's scientific research institutions, Professor Haimovich said: "Already 21 years ago, before the concepts of 'sustainability' or 'climate change' became known around the world, the German government realized that research in water, desert agriculture and energy, conducted at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, was necessary for the future of the world.""At the time, you gave us a loan (which we are repaying!) that allowed us to build the miraculous abilities you saw here and carry out research from both worlds. To understand how important these studies are, we have arranged for today a weather that highlights how much the world is warming up!," he concluded, speaking to President Steinmeier.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

"Our partnership with Germany is a partnership of life, of creating acquaintances between girls and young people in Israel and Germany and of countless collaborations in science, academia, culture and business, for the advancement of our two nations and for the whole world," said President Rivlin during the tour. "I am very happy for the opportunity to visit together with my friends the President of Germany in our common and wonderful centers of knowledge."

The two presidents then visited the burial place of Israel's founding Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion, and laid a wreath on his grave, before sharing coffee as they overlooked the desert landscape.

German President Frank Walter Steinmeier visited the Jacob Blaustein Institute for Desert Research along with President Reuven Rivlin on Friday, and laid a wreath at the grave of first Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion.