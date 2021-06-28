The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gideon Sa’ar proposes new bill to strike problematic evidence

Campaign seeks to reduce false convictions, investigation abuses

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 28, 2021 16:49
GIDEON SAAR in his Knesset office this week: Leadership is based on advancing your ideology, and the public respects that. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
GIDEON SAAR in his Knesset office this week: Leadership is based on advancing your ideology, and the public respects that.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Monday officially put forth his bill to strike evidence which law enforcement obtained under problematic circumstances.
If all goes as Sa’ar plans, the government will approve the bill in 21 days, following which it will go to the Knesset for consideration.
The purposes of the new bill are to toss out evidence which police obtained in a manner that violated suspects’ rights as well as to deter such abuses in the future.
Part of the impact of striking such evidence from the record could be to increase the number of acquittals in the near future and even overturn some prior convictions.
Under the law, in order to disqualify evidence, the evidence must have been obtained in a way that “harms the right to a fair trial, which takes into account the public interest.”
The law has a wide application to the extent that it can apply not only to evidence illegally obtained from the defendant, but it will also apply to evidence illegally obtained from third-party witnesses.
It is modelled after the principle of disqualifying evidence which is “the fruit of the poisonous tree” – meaning if the foundation of certain fruits (evidence) is poisonous (invalid) because the tree itself is poisonous (evidence was obtained illegally), then nothing (no conviction) can come of it.
Sa’ar’s proposed law comes after a task force headed by former Supreme Court justice Edna Arbel recommended a similar law to him.
However, the Arbel commission was suggested a slightly less broad power for disqualifying evidence, suggesting that courts would need to weigh a wide variety of competing values before disqualification.
In contrast, Sa’ar’s bill will give broader power to courts to disqualify as long as the evidence was obtained illegally, without having to consider any other competing legal principles (such as whether the judge thinks the defendant committed the crime.)
The only other principle judges would need to consider would be the general public interest, but this would usually be neutral and not prevent disqualification because the public has an interest in preventing abuse by law enforcement.
The bill would anchor into law a judicial principle enunciated in the 2006 court decision known as Yisascharov which allows judges to disqualify improperly obtained evidence, but leans toward them frequently accepting such evidence in practice as long as they think the defendant is guilty.
Sa’ar said that the new bill is important to maintain “the purity of judicial processes, the right of defendants to a fair trial and the obligation of law enforcement to act within the law.
Israel Bar Association President Avi Himi came out in favor of Sa’ar’s proposal. A large segment of the bar association is defense lawyers whose clients would benefit from the new bill.


Tags Israel Knesset gideon sa'ar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The importance of standing with Surfside - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Benji Levy

The desired consequences of the new government unifying Israel - opinion

 By BENJI LEVY
Douglas Bloomfield

It has been a good and bad week in American politics - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gidon Ben-Zvi

Let’s get long-buried report on BBC anti-Israel bias published

 By GIDON BEN-ZVI
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by