Sa'ar rolls out push for separation of powers in Israel's gov't

Though Israel technically has no constitution, since the 1990s, the Knesset has passed a series of basic laws with quasi-constitutional status.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 23, 2021 18:23
New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar.
New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Wednesday rolled out a major initiative to establish additional pillars in Israel's quasi-constitution by finally regulating the separation of powers between the three branches of government.
Sa'ar announced that he would hold a first meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Basic Laws on Sunday to begin to map out the issues which would need to be addressed to delineate the balance of authorities between the Knesset and the Supreme Court.
The committee is composed of Sa'ar, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, Prof. Susie Navot, Energy Minister Karin Elharar, MK Prof. Yossi Shein, Prof. Mordechai Kremnitzer, MK Eitan Ginzburg and a representative of the Ra'am Party, whose identity has not yet been released.
"Arriving at a political agreement regarding a Basic Law on Legislation will be a very challenging goal, putting it mildly. That said, it is the greatest service we can do for Israeli democracy," said Sa'ar.

In the past, Sa'ar has explained his ideas on the issue to The Jerusalem Post.
Unlike some parties on the Right which have wanted to pass a law to limit the Supreme Court's powers or some on the Left who have opposed reforms of any kind to the Supreme Court's powers, Sa'ar favors spelling out limits for each branch of government.
On one hand, he would be ready to empower the Knesset to override a Supreme Court veto.
On the other hand, he would require a special majority of 65 or possibly 70 MKs for such a Supreme Court override.
In addition, Sa'ar favors making it harder to pass and change basic laws.
He is highly critical of the idea that no part or structure of Israel's democracy is built to last for decades and essentially anything can be changed by a mere 61 MK majority of each new coalition.


Tags Knesset Supreme Court gideon sa'ar Basic Law constitution
