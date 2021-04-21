GMV contracted to supply systems to Jerusalem Light Rail

Madrid-based GMV has been selected by the CAF group to supply the Automatic Vehicle Location System (AVLS) and Depot Management System (DMS) for the Jerusalem Light Rail.GMV will provide the AVLS and DMS systems to both the already established red line, and the green line currently under construction. The project, slated to take 4.5 years, will be carried out by CAF and the Israel-based construction firm Saphir. It will be installed in 160 trains and at 76 stations.The new systems will allow for precise fleet tracking, communication with drivers and information at passengers onboard trains and at the stations. It will also regulate operations, movement management and train depot track occupancy."These functions will be combined with other advanced upgrades such as automatic train operation, dynamic route establishment, crossway priority requests, automatic flange lubrication, tunnel lighting or telecommand from the control center of certain vehicle comfort parameters (air conditioning, passenger information equipment, etc)," GMV said in statement. "GMV’s fleet management system will be installed in a multi-system environment in which it will be integrated functionally with a host of external systems both in the control center and onboard."Trains will also be fitted with inhouse onboard units and touchscreens, rounded out with a control center connected to a set of servers working within a "virtualized environment and a series of workstations that will allow the line operator to ensure smooth service operation," GMV said.
