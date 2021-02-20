The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Golan businesses welcome snow tourists as local gov't learns from past

Municipalities brace, citizens flock north for wintry fun

By TARA KAVALER/THE MEDIA LINE  
FEBRUARY 20, 2021 07:29
People play in the snow in the Golan Heights, Northern Israel. February 18, 2021. (photo credit: MICHAL GILADI/FLASH90)
People play in the snow in the Golan Heights, Northern Israel. February 18, 2021.
(photo credit: MICHAL GILADI/FLASH90)
A week before the storm hit on Wednesday, says Beni Ben-Muvehar, the head of the Mevo’ot HaHermon Regional Council in northeastern Israel, the area’s 50-member response unit began drilling tasks they would need to perform in the snow, such as helping people stuck on the roads.
For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org
“We learned that we need to be ready before the snow and not during the snow,” he told The Media Line, referring to the storm of 2015. “We are much more careful about the weather. We start preparing starting a week before the snow is expected and we practice so we’ll be ready when the snow hits.”
As snow began to fall in northern Israel on Wednesday, reaching Jerusalem in the afternoon, local governments were busy managing the wintry weather, with businesses in and near the Golan Heights anticipating a boom in business from Israelis coming to experience the rare white stuff.
Ben-Muvehar said his area is bracing for a foot of snow, the same amount that is expected on the Golan just to the east.
Mevo’ot HaHermon also has electricity crews on standby. The unit, composed of four teams that total around 50 people, also helps elderly people in need, from bringing blankets and electric heaters, to moving seniors from their homes to warmer shelter.
Over at the Jerusalem municipality, spokesperson Yisrael Salonga also said the city has learned from experience, especially from a severe snowstorm back in 2013, that “neighbors are the best people to let the municipality know if there are any problems,” and to “spread the teams dealing with the snow around the city and not in one center.”
Snow in the Golan Heights, Northern Israel, February 19, 2021. (CHEN LEOPOLD/FLASH90)Snow in the Golan Heights, Northern Israel, February 19, 2021. (CHEN LEOPOLD/FLASH90)
Salonga said that today, every apartment building has a resident in charge of telling the municipality if there is someone who needs the local government’s assistance.
“If there are old people who need [medicine, for example], the neighbors let us know and we do whatever is possible to help,” he told The Media Line. 
There are “hundreds” of people spread out across the municipality to help people where they need it, Salonga said.
The municipality has some 200 snowplows and many salt-laying vehicles to clear the roads. In addition, there are crews from the Gihon Water Company and the Israel Electric Corporation standing by in case service is disrupted.
“The mayor, Moshe Lion, is evaluating the situation three times a day and directs the workers in the municipality, the police, rescue and army teams on what needs to be done in order to give the city a better way to deal with the snow,” Salonga continued.
He added that the city is doing “revolutionary” work with homeless people during the storm.
“We are taking them to shelters, and giving them food, warm clothes … and whatever they need to be protected from the cold, snow and ice,” Salonga said. “The mayor has instructed us to do whatever is possible to prevent people from staying on the street.”
Back up north at the Ma’ale Yosef region in the Upper Galilee, only three or four villages were expecting snow.
“Right now, it’s not snowing, but we are prepared if it starts,” said Leeam Yihyeh, personal assistant to regional council head Shimon Guetta. “We generally advise people to get food, medicine and batteries before the snow starts. It usually does not snow enough that we need to clear the roads.”
Yair Shemesh, a manager at the Merom Golan Resort, located at the kibbutz of the same name, told The Media Line: “Most of the people now are coming because of the snow. The fact that it’s snowing outside is not usual, even on the Golan. The tourists love it.”
Businesses have been hit hard by the novel coronavirus lockdowns, and while they welcome the desperately needed opportunity to make up some of the losses, commerce is still not at pre-pandemic levels.
The Merom Golan Resort is as full as is allowed, given the anti-virus restrictions set forth by the government.
“We usually experience a lot of tourism on these snow days, but the corona has definitely impacted this,” Shemesh said.
The Golan Heights Olive Oil Mill visiting center, located in the town of Katzrin, the capital of the Golan Regional Council, was a hub for American tourists visiting the region before the pandemic. 
This is where Avner Talmon, CEO of the Olea Essence group, whose facility includes the mill, still gives talks about the skincare products his company makes from olive oil. Before the pandemic, he also gave presentations on the politics of the Golan Heights and the Middle East. He is a colonel in the Paratroop Brigade reserves.
Talmon is seeing a boost in tourists as a result of the storm and expects more.
“The snow is a blessing. … We’ll get more visitors,” he told The Media Line. “There isn’t snow in Katzrin, but the north and east parts of the Golan Heights are full of snow. [Israelis] run up to see the snow, and afterward, they come to us.”


Tags Golan Heights business snow israel snow Media Line
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Welcome to UAE's ambassador to Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The real message Netanyahu should take from Biden's phone call

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Michaeli the only true opposition to Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Coronavirus: Masking the message of Purim - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by