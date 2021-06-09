Gopstein, Marzel interrogated on suspicion of incitement to racism

Right-wing activists Ben-Zion (Bentzi) Gopstein and Baruch Marzel were taken in for questioning on Wednesday at Israel Police's Lahav 433 National Crime Unit on suspicion of incitement to racism, following a number of posts and messages which were posted to social media.

Police reported that the two were released home under restrictive conditions shortly after arriving at the Unit, though Gopstein and Marzel later said in a statement that they were released under no restrictive conditions whatsoever.

Gopstein was indicted in 2019 on charges of incitement to terror, violence and racism. He is the leader of the far-right hate group Lehava, which advocates against personal relationships between Jewish and non-Jewish people.

A statement released by Lehava said he was interrogated for a series of videos he originally published in 2018, which addressed the "causes and dangers of assimilation."

The two were disqualified in 2019 from running for Israel's Knesset on the Otzma Yehudit Party's list, which entered the latest Knesset in the recent election with MK Itamar Ben Gvir as a part of the Religious Zionist union of far right parties.

The statement added that Marzel, a Hebron activist, was interrogated for a youtube video in which he said "the enemy must be struck in the same way the Lord struck the people of Egypt with ten plagues," as well as for statements which were used as evidence in his 2019 disqualification trial.

