The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Cabinet approves: Grades 1-3, 11-12 will resume school on Sunday

"There is no doubt that this move will contribute to society, the economy and, of course, the children of Israel themselves."

By TZVI JOFFRE, MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 1, 2020 13:25
A GROUP of junior high school students are demanding the government fulfill its educational duty to them. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A GROUP of junior high school students are demanding the government fulfill its educational duty to them.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Some Israeli children will be returning to school on Sunday after the Cabinet made a controversial decision to approves the opening of public school classes for children in first through third grades and 11 and 12. 
Schools were shuttered two months ago as the coronavirus spread throughout the country. But recent data from the Health Ministry has indicated that the virus is in decline. On Friday morning, there were only 7.023 active cases, among them 105 in serious condition. 
The move goes against a recommendation by the Gertner Institute, which researched how quickly the virus spreads among children, that the country wait a little longer and then open the education system in stages.
By the end of March, more than 160 countries worldwide had closed schools and nearly 90% of the world’s student population was out of class. Only a handful have started to return.
Forum 15, the Israeli Forum of Self-Government Cities, praised the Cabinet's decision. "There is no doubt that this move will contribute to society, the economy and, of course, the children of Israel themselves," they said in a statement.
Back to the decision, haredi (ultra-Orthodox) children in grades 7 through 12 will return to school, as well as all children enrolled in special education programs. What the framework will look like for youth-at-risk is sill under discussion.
Over the course of the next week, preparations will be made with the intention of opening preschools and kindergartens by May 10. The hope is that students in grades four through 10 will also return by sometime in May, but according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the latest return would be June 1. 
At this stage, going to school will not be mandatory, except for students learning for their matriculation exams.
 
Areas with high infection rates will not open schools, after opposition by the Health Ministry. The Education Ministry has been asked by the National Security Council to solve a number of logistical issues, before schools open.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated during the committee meeting on Friday that all the ministers on the committee had agreed on opening 1st through 3rd grade and that the ministers were only arguing over whether to open up high schools and kindergartens.
 
Netanyahu said that 1st through 3rd grade and 11th and 12th grade would return to school on Sunday, while the rest of the education system would return on June 1.
"Netanyahu is playing yo-yo with the education system," said MK Nitzan Horowitz in response to the announcement. "Instead of making organized decisions after serious administrative work, the most fateful decisions concerning the children, parents and teachers are made through improvisation and at the last minute."
Horowitz claimed that the decision to return 1st through 3rd grade and 11th and 12th grade to classes has been clear "for weeks."
Interior Minister Arye Deri asked the committee to have 7th through 12th grade classes return to school. “These are mature ages with a higher understanding of hygiene,” said Deri on Friday.
The NSC is recommending that the opening of the education system planned for Sunday be delayed by a week, as institutions are not prepared to operate according to new regulations released by the Health Ministry, reported Channel 13 news on Friday. “It is evident that all bodies are not optimally prepared for opening,” said the NSC, warning that there could be more harm than good that will prevent the state from moving on to further steps to remove restrictions.
Sources in the Education Ministry told Channel 13 news that the Health Ministry is not interested in opening up the education system and is making it difficult and adding impossible regulations.
“It is a risk-management question,” a senior Health Ministry official said during a briefing on Thursday. “It all depends on what happens in two weeks. If the virus seems to have disappeared from Israel, we will continue to offer relief.”
The NSC recommended considering returning 11th and 12th grade to school as well on Sunday, as they believe that they are mature enough to follow Health Ministry regulations, according to KAN news.
There are currently 7,023 active cases of COVID-19 in Israel, including 105 patients in serious condition and 83 who are intubated. At last count, 223 people had died.
Education Ministry sources told KAN that they agree with the National Security Council concerning not reopening kindergartens, but that Education Minister Rafi Peretz would present his stance that they are ready to open.
Preschool and elementary school teachers are concerned the policies recommended by the Education Ministry for opening schools on Sunday will leave them at risk of contracting the virus.
Also, daycare centers under government regulation have said they do not want to reopen because they do not have the backing of the government to step in and support them if the coronavirus spreads in their schools.
Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags education school Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo New York City Mayor de Blasio's blunder By JPOST EDITORIAL
The coronavirus's effect on the Middle East By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus has turned our attention away from other major stories By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Coping with Remembrance Day, comparing the day before, the day after By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Israel is a country, not a concept - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
3 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
4 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
5 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by