Cabinet approves: Grades 1-3, 11-12 will resume school on Sunday

Over the course of the next week, preparations will be made with the intention of opening preschools and kindergartens by May 10. The hope is that students in grades four through 10 will also return by sometime in May, but according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the latest return would be June 1. At this stage, going to school will not be mandatory, except for students learning for their matriculation exams.

Back to the decision, haredi (ultra-Orthodox) children in grades 7 through 12 will return to school, as well as all children enrolled in special education programs. What the framework will look like for youth-at-risk is sill under discussion.Over the course of the next week, preparations will be made with the intention of opening preschools and kindergartens by May 10. The hope is that students in grades four through 10 will also return by sometime in May, but according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the latest return would be June 1.At this stage, going to school will not be mandatory, except for students learning for their matriculation exams.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated during the committee meeting on Friday that all the ministers on the committee had agreed on opening 1st through 3rd grade and that the ministers were only arguing over whether to open up high schools and kindergartens.



"Netanyahu is playing yo-yo with the education system," said MK Nitzan Horowitz in response to the announcement. "Instead of making organized decisions after serious administrative work, the most fateful decisions concerning the children, parents and teachers are made through improvisation and at the last minute." Horowitz claimed that the decision to return 1st through 3rd grade and 11th and 12th grade to classes has been clear "for weeks." Netanyahu said that 1st through 3rd grade and 11th and 12th grade would return to school on Sunday, while the rest of the education system would return on June 1.

Interior Minister Arye Deri asked the committee to have 7th through 12th grade classes return to school. “These are mature ages with a higher understanding of hygiene,” said Deri on Friday.

The NSC is recommending that the opening of the education system planned for Sunday be delayed by a week, as institutions are not prepared to operate according to new regulations released by the Health Ministry, reported Channel 13 news on Friday. “It is evident that all bodies are not optimally prepared for opening,” said the NSC, warning that there could be more harm than good that will prevent the state from moving on to further steps to remove restrictions.

Sources in the Education Ministry told Channel 13 news that the Health Ministry is not interested in opening up the education system and is making it difficult and adding impossible regulations.

“It is a risk-management question,” a senior Health Ministry official said during a briefing on Thursday. “It all depends on what happens in two weeks. If the virus seems to have disappeared from Israel, we will continue to offer relief.”

The NSC recommended considering returning 11th and 12th grade to school as well on Sunday, as they believe that they are mature enough to follow Health Ministry regulations, according to KAN news.

There are currently 7,023 active cases of COVID-19 in Israel, including 105 patients in serious condition and 83 who are intubated. At last count, 223 people had died.

Education Ministry sources told KAN that they agree with the National Security Council concerning not reopening kindergartens, but that Education Minister Rafi Peretz would present his stance that they are ready to open.

Preschool and elementary school teachers are concerned the policies recommended by the Education Ministry for opening schools on Sunday will leave them at risk of contracting the virus.

Also, daycare centers under government regulation have said they do not want to reopen because they do not have the backing of the government to step in and support them if the coronavirus spreads in their schools.

Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.

Some Israeli children will be returning to school on Sunday after the Cabinet made a controversial decision to approves the opening of public school classes for children in first through third grades and 11 and 12.Schools were shuttered two months ago as the coronavirus spread throughout the country. But recent data from the Health Ministry has indicated that the virus is in decline. On Friday morning, there were only 7.023 active cases, among them 105 in serious condition.The move goes against a recommendation by the Gertner Institute, which researched how quickly the virus spreads among children, that the country wait a little longer and then open the education system in stages.By the end of March, more than 160 countries worldwide had closed schools and nearly 90% of the world’s student population was out of class. Only a handful have started to return.Forum 15, the Israeli Forum of Self-Government Cities, praised the Cabinet's decision. "There is no doubt that this move will contribute to society, the economy and, of course, the children of Israel themselves," they said in a statement.Areas with high infection rates will not open schools, after opposition by the Health Ministry. The Education Ministry has been asked by the National Security Council to solve a number of logistical issues, before schools open.