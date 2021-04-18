Grand rabbi of the Spinka hassidic dynasty hospitalized - report

It is unclear what is wrong with the rabbi, other than that he was suffering from shortness of breath.

He has since been taken to Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer near Ramat Gan.

The public is asked to pray for the healing of Rabbi Moshe Elyakim Beria ben Hana.

The dynasty had made headlines in 2009 when several charity groups, led by the Spinka grand rabbi of Boro Park, Brooklyn, were involved in a major tax fraud and money laundering scandal. The Spinka dynasty originated in what is now Romania, but became divided among different leaders who descended from the dynasty's founder following World War II. Multiple offshoots can be found in Europe, Israel and the US.

