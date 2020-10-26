Greece, Israel promote investment at regional economic conference

Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis met with his Greek counterpart Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis in Athens on Monday, during which they agreed upon establishing a regional economic conference between the respective governments. The conference will be attended by, Israel, Greece, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Cyprus and will rotate between being held first in Jerusalem before being held next in Athens. The goal behind establishing the conference is to promote economic ventures benefiting the entire region, in addition to promoting investments in both Israel and Greece. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs and Cooperation Kosta Fragkogiannis and Deputy Minister for Development and Investment Nikos Papathanasis."Israel is becoming a major crossroad of enormous importance between the East, India, the Gulf states and Africa, Europe, and North and South America," Akunis said. "Greece is an important political and economic ally and relations between the two countries are at an all-time high."The conference will be held under the auspices of Israel's Regional Cooperation Ministry and Greece's Investment and Development Ministry, and will be attended by hundreds of investors and businessmen from all participating countries. Dependent on coronavirus morbidity rates and health ministries in both countries, the conference is set to be held in March 2021.