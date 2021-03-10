Greece might allow in Israeli tourists as early as April

Speaking at the ITB Berlin trade show from the Athens Acropolis Museum, Theocharis announced that Greece intends to open its borders to tourists who are vaccinated against the coronavirus, have antibodies or test negative starting from May 14.

However, he added that Greek authorities are planning a pilot in April for visitors from certain countries, including European Union members and nations where the vaccination campaign is already advanced such as Israel.

"Greece is ready with a complete protocol for summer 2021," Theocharis said. "Tourists will be welcome if before travel they are either vaccinated, or have antibodies, or test negative. All tourists will be subject to random testing."

Israelis and Greek officials started to discuss the eventuality of mutually recognizing their vaccination certificates at the beginning of February, when Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Jerusalem.

Tourism is a major income earner for Greece, which has led calls for an EU-wide vaccination certificate to help unlock travel.

Reuters contributed to this report.

