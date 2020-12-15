The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gyms, health clubs to reopen from coronavirus closure

Health Ministry agreed that the fitness industry should be a major part of public health rehabilitation after the coronavirus crisis.

By HANNAH BROWN  
DECEMBER 15, 2020 16:40
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein is seen standing alongside gym forum chairwoman Stella Weinstein. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein is seen standing alongside gym forum chairwoman Stella Weinstein.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
 After 10 months during which gyms and health clubs have been closed, the Health Ministry and the fitness industry have worked out their differences in an agreement Tuesday that will allow fitness buffs to get back to working out soon. 
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and the head of Public Health Services at the Health Ministry, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis invited representatives of the Gym Forum to a meeting Tuesday and came to an agreement on several key points.
These include a decision that the next sector to reopen will be the fitness industry. If there is another lockdown, the fitness industry will be the first to reopen. If the coronavirus cabinet should decide not to close the retail sector even if there are 2,500 infections per day — a milestone that has been specified in previous Health Ministry planning as a signal to close — the Health Ministry will ensure that the fitness industry will remain open as well. 
In addition, the Health Ministry agreed that the fitness industry should be a major part of public health rehabilitation after the coronavirus crisis.
Stella Weinstein, chairwoman of the gym forum who attended the meeting said at the conclusion : “We are delighted that after 10 months the Health Minister has found the time to meet us and hear our demands. At the meeting, the health minister and the head of Public Health in the Health Ministry admitted to us that a mistake had been made with the fitness industry and that they intended to open it as soon as possible, under the outline we proposed to them.
"I sincerely hope that Health Minister Mr. Yuli Edelstein and Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis  who understand the critical importance of the fitness industry for the health of the Israeli public, will keep their promise and open the industry at the first possible opportunity according to an agreement between us."
The Health Ministry emphasized that the fitness industry would reopen in green and yellow cities and that gyms would be required to obey a detailed list of safety recommendations. 


Tags fitness Health Ministry Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid Hanukkah, Israel can finally begin to rebuild from the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Was the Arab Spring a revolution? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by