Hadassah Hospital begins vaccinating its staff

Hadassah Hospital has begun vaccinating its staff, a press release read.

The hospital has already vaccinated 4,800 members of its medical staffs with the first dose of the vaccine, while 1,000 staff members have already received the second dose of the vaccine.

The press release also noted that 50 Hadassah staffers have volunteered to act as test subjects for the Israeli vaccine.

The decision came after Hadassah's head Prof. Zeev Rotstein waged a stubborn struggle to allow the hospital's staff to be vaccinated as soon as possible in order to protect them, reaching the point of announcing last week that staff members who don't receive the vaccination won't be allowed to come to work.