Hasbara: Why erasing women is harmful

Arguments for the policy, with a real-life rebuttal:

It’s halacha. – It is not. Over and again rabbis have made clear there is no halachic requirement to censor modest images of women.

It protects women. – Evidence overwhelmingly shows that the policy of erasing women is dehumanizing. Censoring images of women sexualizes them, causing feelings of shame and guilt. It reduces their career opportunities by limiting their advertising abilities and lowers health awareness by censoring discussions deemed immodest or inappropriate such as assault, abuse and even disease.

It protects men from sexual sin – In fact, hypersexualization creates sexual tension in normal everyday situations where there should be none. In the opinion of some social workers, this hyperfocus is actually a contributor to sex addiction.

– S.K.J.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}