Health Ministry warns against supplement touted as COVID-19 treatment

"The N Corona drops have never received the approval of the Helsinki Committee from hospitals in Israel needed in order to carry out clinical trials," wrote the Health Ministry in a statement. "It is forbidden to attribute medicinal properties to dietary supplements, and this is misleading to the public."

"The product itself has not been tested or approved for use or marketing, the product marking is incorrect and does not include the address of the place of production, ingredients or nutritional information," wrote the Health Ministry, adding that it would act against the factory behind the N Corona supplement and those who market products that could mislead the public.

Kikar HaShabbat first published a report on the supplement produced by Natan Chaim and NCORONA on Tuesday.

According to the report, over 40,000 coronavirus patients in Israel and around the world have received the supplement for free, with a number claiming that it "saved their lives." A number of rabbis in the haredi community, including Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky , have used the supplement as well, according to Kikar HaShabbat.

Despite the warning from the Health Ministry on Thursday, Kikar HaShabbat continued to defend the use and promotion of the drops.

