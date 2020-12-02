The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Health professionals: there are no easy answers to coronavirus crisis

“We had to make decisions we never thought we would have to make about closing the skies and closing the country in lockdowns.”

By HANNAH BROWN  
DECEMBER 2, 2020 19:39
Jerusalemites wearing face masks for fear of coronavirus walk on Jaffa road in the City Center of Jerusalem on July 12, 2020. Israel has seen a spike of new COVID-19 cases, cabinet ministers imposed new restrictions on public gatherings in a bid to stem the rising infection rate of the coronavirus (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Jerusalemites wearing face masks for fear of coronavirus walk on Jaffa road in the City Center of Jerusalem on July 12, 2020. Israel has seen a spike of new COVID-19 cases, cabinet ministers imposed new restrictions on public gatherings in a bid to stem the rising infection rate of the coronavirus
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Anyone looking for definite answers about how Israel should handle the continuing COVID-19 crisis would have been disappointed by the experts at the Israel National Institute for Health Policy Research conference at the Dead Sea on the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday.
While on Tuesday, several senior Health Ministry officials offered different assessments of the severity of the virus, Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy, speaking at the conference from his office, chose to give a thoughtful look back at how Israel has handled the outbreak rather than offering suggestions for the future. Levy and most speakers highlighted how the pandemic had taken the country by surprise and how so many of the plans and predictions made early on turned out to be useless or incorrect.
Several speakers cited the frantic acquisition of ventilators, most of which have gone unused, as an example of misguided planning. But they also said that there was no way to have known at the beginning of the crisis what would be needed and noted that the pandemic had thrown a spotlight on the manpower crisis in Israeli hospitals and that trained nurses were needed far more urgently than any piece of equipment.
Speaking as “a hospital director,” Levy, who was the director of Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon prior to taking his position at the ministry, said, “We had to cope with something our generation had never seen, and had just read about, learning about it at the same time it was happening.” While running a hospital in the south; “We know about preparing for disasters, we know how to get ready to survive a war or missile attacks for 48 hours,” but admitted that he and the rest of the medical establishment were taken by surprise by a crisis that still has not ended.
Switching gears and talking from his experience as a senior Health Ministry official, he said: “We had to make decisions we never thought we would have to make about closing the skies and closing the country in lockdowns.”
Speaking candidly about the different pressures the Health Ministry has faced, he said: “We stopped the first wave with a heavy price in the first lockdown, economically there was a price... Every minster has his own agenda and you are in the middle.”
He concluded his talk with a heartfelt thanks to the medical personnel who had worked selflessly to stem the tide of the virus, and added, “It’s an event that I hope I won’t see another one like it in my lifetime and I hope everyone won’t... I hope future generations will look back at us in 100 years, like we are doing with the Spanish flu and say, all right, they did something, let’s learn from them.”
Another speaker, Prof. Jonathan Halevy, who until recently was the director-general of Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem and is currently the hospital’s president, emphasized how much the medical professionals still do not know about the virus, such as the rate of transmission from asymptomatic people who are infected, long-term heart damage in people who only had mild symptoms and how people become reinfected.
Citing Maimonides’ idea of the “Golden Mean,” he said that health professionals had to walk a fine line between those who would deny the virus’ harmfulness and those who are hysterical about it. The lockdowns and extreme regulations have to be balanced with the cost of those measures. “We have to think about how many people are saved versus how many people are injured from the measures used,” due to increases in mental illnesses, suicides and other negative effects of lockdowns, Halevy explained.
Speaking about how the vaccines might bring an end to the crisis, Prof. Nadav Davidovitch of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev said that it would be a challenge to get the public to accept that government’s words that the vaccines are safe and effective. He said it would be important to combat the public’s skepticism about vaccines.
Referencing the recent political crisis that seems to be leading to the breakup of the government, he said: “When the government has a crisis of belief in itself, it’s hard to get people to believe in the virus management by the government,” and noted that poking fun at the lack of logic in government virus regulations “has become a national sport.”
Dr. Adi Niv-Yagoda cautioned: “This distrust of the government may remain long after the end of the virus.”


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel still has news to smile about in dark times By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Obama’s memoir: The anatomy of Iran-appeasers and bash-Israel-firsters By GIL TROY
Asaf Malchi The haredi fears behind the opening of yeshivot amid COVID-19 – opinion By ASAF MALCHI
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Given America's history in the Middle East, should Biden stay the course? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
A poll worker processes mail-in absentee ballots the night of Election Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
4 New coronavirus symptoms have been discovered - study
A health worker, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, administers a nasal swab to a patient in a temporary testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Zenith Arena in Lille, France, October 26, 2020
5 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by