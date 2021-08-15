Hebrew U, Weizman, Technion among top 100 global schools

Three Israeli universities ranked among the top 100 in the world in this year's Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) by Shanghai Ranking.

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem came in number 90 on the annual list, taking the top spot in Israel after falling below 100 last year . It was Hebrew University's best showing on the list since 2016.

The Weizman Institute of Science placed 92nd and the Technion- Institute of Technology came in 94th on the list of the thousand best schools in the world.

Following those, Tel Aviv University placed in the 151-200 bracket, Bar Ilan University and Ben Gurion University ranked in the 401-500 bracket, and the University of Haifa came in between 501-600.

Globally, Harvard University topped the ranking list for the 19th year. Stanford University and the University of Cambridge remained at the No. 2 and No. 3 seats, followed by MIT (4th), Berkeley (5th), Princeton (6th), Oxford (7th), Columbia (8th), Caltech (9th), and Chicago (10th). The United States dominated the list, as usual, with 129 of the top 500 schools.

