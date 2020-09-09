The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hebrew University awarded grant to fund Holocaust, human rights education

The grant entails the establishment of three new academic initiatives, and supplemental funding that will go towards the university's Minerva Center for Human Rights.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 9, 2020 11:25
Jerusalem, from the balcony of Hebrew University Mount Scopus campus (photo credit: TAMAR BEERI)
Jerusalem, from the balcony of Hebrew University Mount Scopus campus
(photo credit: TAMAR BEERI)
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HUJI) has been awarded a grant by the Alfred Landecker Foundation, totaling $13 million, in order to fund academic initiatives centering on the causes and subsequent consequences of the Holocaust, in addition to promoting studies on human rights, minority protection, the rule of law and reparations for historical wrongs and injustices.
The grant, the largest ever between German and Israeli parties, entails the establishment of three new academic initiatives, and supplemental funding that will go towards the university's Minerva Center for Human Rights.
The first initiative is the Jacob Robinson Institute for the History of Legal Thought and Practice, bearing the namesake of Dr. Robinson, a historian who focused on war-torn Eastern European Jewry during the years of the Nazi Regime. Robinson also served as a consultant during the Nuremberg trials – including the court proceedings of Adolf Eichmann, one of the architects of the Holocaust.
The second initiative will be the establishment of the Landecker-Benjamin B. Ferencz Chair in the Study of Protection of Minorities and Vulnerable Groups.  Ferencz was an American lawyer who tasked himself with investigating Nazi war crimes during World War II, and played a part in the inception of the International Criminal Court.
The third initiative will be the creation of the Alfred Landecker Digital Humanities Lab at Hebrew University, which will research survivor testimonies of mass crimes. According to the foundation named in his memory, Landecker was a German-Jewish accountant who was deported from Mannheim in April 1942 to Izbica, a ghetto serving as a transfer point for the deportation of Jews to the Bełżec and Sobibór extermination camps. It is assumed that he was murdered shortly afterwards.
“I'm proud that at the very beginning of my assignment as the CEO of the Alfred Landecker Foundation, our first major donation goes to one of the world's outstanding and Israel's leading academic institution, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem," foundation CEO Dr. Andreas Eberhardt said.
"The foundation gladly supports the research and scholarly dissemination of legal and historical questions related to both the establishment and strengthening of human rights: individual as well as collective rights," he said. "These subject matters were at the core interest and activity of leading Jewish legal scholars throughout the conflict-ridden 20th century. That legacy has to be continued, strengthened and applied during exceptionally precarious times.”
President of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem Prof. Asher Cohen said that the "Hebrew University is honored to receive this prestigious grant from the Alfred Landecker Foundation. The funding will allow us to expand our goal of nurturing a new generation of public and professional leaders, one that will work tirelessly to safeguard human rights and minority rights, and to abide by a rule of law that protects the sanctity of life. This ethos is at the core of Israel‘s Jewish and democratic underpinnings and of our own academic charter."


Tags Hebrew University Holocaust Human rights
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Now is the perfect time to legalize civil marriage in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu seeks to establish Israel's place among the nations - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
The coronavirus chaos is caused by one person: Netanyahu - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Donald Trump disproves the Middle East doomsday predictions - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Kenneth Bandler How can Israel boost haredi higher education? By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Medical cannabis initiative to try a new growing method
One example of the new method
4 Sermon suggests Saudi Arabia near normalizing ties with Israel
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020
5 Cabinet to lock down 30 ‘red’ cities as virus spikes
Inspectors conduct coronavirus tests at a checkpoint in Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by