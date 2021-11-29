Case 2000: Hefetz testifies on drama of turning on Netanyahu

Nir Hefetz, a former top aide to Benjamin Netanyahu , testified on Monday before the Jerusalem District Court about Case 2000 and about the moment when he decided to turn state’s witness against the former prime minister.

It was the fourth day of Hefetz’s testimony which started with his confirming more instances in which Netanyahu allegedly ordered him to control aspects of Walla’s media coverage as part of the Case 4000 Bezeq-Walla Affair.

Multiple instances related to media coverage of the Prepared Food Affair in which Sarah Netanyahu was convicted, but not given any jail time.

Eventually, the prosecution wrapped up testimony about that media bribery affair and moved on to giving Hefetz an opportunity to explain why he became the prosecution’s star witness after serving the Netanyahu family loyally for years.

Hefetz explained that there were several factors, including the “monstrous” physical conditions he endured while in detention for around two weeks.

Former Netanyahu aide Nir Hefetz (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

However, he said that there were ultimately three main reasons he turned on Netanyahu.

The first was a shock that another top Netanyahu aide, Shlomo Filber, had turned against the former prime minister.

Filber’s turning state’s witness in February 2018 was the first time a witness could directly point the finger at Netanyahu’s involvement in Case 4000 and suggested that the former prime minister might not escape prosecution.

Second, Hefetz noted the police showed him that Bezeq-Walla owner and now defendant Shaul Elovitch had confessed to breaking his cell phone along with Hefetz as part of an attempt to cover up their actions in Case 4000.

Third, he said that the longer he spent in prison, the longer he felt abandoned by Netanyahu and that his loyalty to lie for the prime minister had limits.

While lawyer Eli Zohar advised Hefetz not to rush into a state witness and immunity plea deal, another lawyer Ilan Sofer advised him to cut a deal before Elovitch did or before the police decided they did not need him to make their case against Netanyahu.

At this point, Hefetz had his lawyers convey messages back and forth between him and his family who he said were split about what he should do – with some opposing his cutting a deal to this day.

Hefetz broke down and started to cry and the court took a brief recess until he was able to compose himself.

He said that in the end, he cut the deal to be free, to tell the truth, and to extricate himself from short-term detention and potential years of long-term prison time.

Though he acknowledged that pressure which the police used on him via a third party woman with whom he allegedly had a romantic connection, and was not his wife (and whose identity is under gag order) was difficult, he said this was not the primary reason he flipped against Netanyahu.

Rather, he explained that as soon as the police brought the woman to confront him, he knew that the story would leak to the media whether he signed an immunity deal or not.

The defense has claimed that the physical and emotional pressure used by police was illegal and caused Hefetz to manufacture claims against Netanyahu.

The above prosecution questioning appeared designed to disarm the defense’s expected counterattack when they get to cross-examine Hefetz, possibly already on Tuesday.

Next, Hefetz described his relationship with Yediot Ahronot owner Arnon Nuni Mozes during the period when Hefetz was Yediot’s editor in chief and in other senior editor positions.

The prosecution seemed to want to use Hefetz to show the dominant power of Mozes to influence Yediot’s coverage on any issue as part of their efforts to prove their claims in Case 2000, the Yediot Ahronot-Yisrael Hayom Affair.

In Case 2000, Mozes is accused of media bribery and Netanyahu is accused of attempted media bribery, since their alleged conspiracy of Netanyahu undermining Yisrael Hayom’s strength in favor of Yediot, in exchange for Yediot switching to positive coverage of Netanyahu, never came to fruition.