The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Case 2000: Hefetz testifies on drama of turning on Netanyahu

At this point, Hefetz had his lawyers convey messages back and forth between him and his family who he said were split about what he should do – with some opposing his cutting a deal to this day.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: NOVEMBER 29, 2021 12:21

Updated: NOVEMBER 29, 2021 12:29
Nir Hefetz, a former associate of Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu and state witness in Case 4000 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Nir Hefetz, a former associate of Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu and state witness in Case 4000
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Nir Hefetz, a former top aide to Benjamin Netanyahu, testified on Monday before the Jerusalem District Court about Case 2000 and about the moment when he decided to turn state’s witness against the former prime minister.
It was the fourth day of Hefetz’s testimony which started with his confirming more instances in which Netanyahu allegedly ordered him to control aspects of Walla’s media coverage as part of the Case 4000 Bezeq-Walla Affair.
Multiple instances related to media coverage of the Prepared Food Affair in which Sarah Netanyahu was convicted, but not given any jail time.
Eventually, the prosecution wrapped up testimony about that media bribery affair and moved on to giving Hefetz an opportunity to explain why he became the prosecution’s star witness after serving the Netanyahu family loyally for years.
Hefetz explained that there were several factors, including the “monstrous” physical conditions he endured while in detention for around two weeks.
Former Netanyahu aide Nir Hefetz (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)Former Netanyahu aide Nir Hefetz (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
However, he said that there were ultimately three main reasons he turned on Netanyahu.
The first was a shock that another top Netanyahu aide, Shlomo Filber, had turned against the former prime minister.
Filber’s turning state’s witness in February 2018 was the first time a witness could directly point the finger at Netanyahu’s involvement in Case 4000 and suggested that the former prime minister might not escape prosecution.
Second, Hefetz noted the police showed him that Bezeq-Walla owner and now defendant Shaul Elovitch had confessed to breaking his cell phone along with Hefetz as part of an attempt to cover up their actions in Case 4000.
Third, he said that the longer he spent in prison, the longer he felt abandoned by Netanyahu and that his loyalty to lie for the prime minister had limits.
While lawyer Eli Zohar advised Hefetz not to rush into a state witness and immunity plea deal, another lawyer Ilan Sofer advised him to cut a deal before Elovitch did or before the police decided they did not need him to make their case against Netanyahu.
At this point, Hefetz had his lawyers convey messages back and forth between him and his family who he said were split about what he should do – with some opposing his cutting a deal to this day.
Hefetz broke down and started to cry and the court took a brief recess until he was able to compose himself.
He said that in the end, he cut the deal to be free, to tell the truth, and to extricate himself from short-term detention and potential years of long-term prison time.
Though he acknowledged that pressure which the police used on him via a third party woman with whom he allegedly had a romantic connection, and was not his wife (and whose identity is under gag order) was difficult, he said this was not the primary reason he flipped against Netanyahu.
Rather, he explained that as soon as the police brought the woman to confront him, he knew that the story would leak to the media whether he signed an immunity deal or not.
The defense has claimed that the physical and emotional pressure used by police was illegal and caused Hefetz to manufacture claims against Netanyahu.
The above prosecution questioning appeared designed to disarm the defense’s expected counterattack when they get to cross-examine Hefetz, possibly already on Tuesday.
Next, Hefetz described his relationship with Yediot Ahronot owner Arnon Nuni Mozes during the period when Hefetz was Yediot’s editor in chief and in other senior editor positions.
The prosecution seemed to want to use Hefetz to show the dominant power of Mozes to influence Yediot’s coverage on any issue as part of their efforts to prove their claims in Case 2000, the Yediot Ahronot-Yisrael Hayom Affair.
In Case 2000, Mozes is accused of media bribery and Netanyahu is accused of attempted media bribery, since their alleged conspiracy of Netanyahu undermining Yisrael Hayom’s strength in favor of Yediot, in exchange for Yediot switching to positive coverage of Netanyahu, never came to fruition.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu bezeq Nir Hefetz
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Against COVID Omicron variant, we need Hanukkah spirit - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

The digital idolatry challenges the spirit of Hanukkah

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US and coalition friction to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by