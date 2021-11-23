Why Hefetz flop matters - analysis

For most of day two of the testimony of Nir Hefetz, a star witness for the state prosecution in the public corruption case against former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, all was going according to plan.

In order to convict Netanyahu at the end of the case, the state prosecution needs to prove that Netanyahu had a criminal mental state to perpetrate media bribery.

Although for most of the five-and-half hours that Hefetz testified Tuesday and nearly all of the six-and-a-half hours he testified Monday, he contributed invaluably to the prosecution’s case, in one crucial minute on Tuesday he may have helped tear everything down.

How can this be?

First, courts do not care about how many “pushes” and great headlines a witness makes for media outlets.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu at the Jerusalem District Court on November 22, 2021 (credit: YONAH JEREMY BOB)

They are razor-focused on evidence that can or cannot lead to a conviction.

Hefetz’s extensive testimony about potential misdeeds and obstruction of evidence type actions taken by Sarah and Yair Netanyahu in erasing their text messages with other key members of the alleged Case 4000 media bribery scheme made great headlines.

Yet, it was utterly irrelevant to the judges.

Simply put, the prosecution cannot prove Benjamin Netanyahu to have a criminal mental state based on actions by his family if he was not in the room and no one will testify he knew what they were doing.

What Hefetz has done well for the prosecution is connect some of the dots between the media coverage side and communications policy side of the alleged bribery scheme.

This makes Hefetz uniquely powerful for the prosecution.

Many other key witnesses matter, but only help prove the case against Netanyahu on one side or the other: (former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua about media coverage and former communications director-generals Shlomo Filber and Avi Berger about communications policy.)

And that is what made Hefetz’s misstep from the prosecution’s script so damaging.

Essentially, he told the judges that when Netanyahu first heard of the idea that his actions with Bezeq and Walla equaled a new crime called media bribery that the former prime minister was convinced it was a joke or a misguided political crusade against him, but nothing criminal.

Hefetz even made a point of turning to the judges and emphasizing that as someone who knew Netanyahu as close as anyone, he was convinced that this was his authentic belief.

Media bribery still is a relatively new idea – this case being only the second in Israel to explore the concept and the first case had not started when Netanyahu was taking key actions in 2013-2016.

If Netanyahu really did not know that it was even possible for his actions to be criminal and media bribery is new, it could be very difficult to convict him.

Immediately perceiving this threat, state prosecutor Amir Tabenkin jumped in and suggested to the court to disregard Hefetz’s estimation of Netanyahu’s mental state on this issue as baseless speculation.

Kind of an awkward thing to say when you want the court to buy what the witness is selling to take down a former prime minister.

Outside the courtroom, sources told the Jerusalem Post that this had all been anticipated as Hefetz had something similar to police.

And yet, the prosecution has worked hard at cleaning up many of the awkward statements and inconsistencies from Hefetz’s evolving statements to police.

No one though to advise him to keep this one opinion to himself which was totally unnecessary for him to say?

Or at least to make the defense work hard to get it out of him on cross-examination?

This does not mean the case is over. Far from it.

But if until now the strategy could strongly rest of a one-two punch of Hefetz and Filber, along with some other guest stars, there is now a hole in the Hefetz part of the case.

The prosecution has two real weaker though still possible options to still win at this point.

It convinces the judges that though no one witness connects all the dots about Netanyahu’s mental state being criminal for the scheme, that it has enough separate witnesses on each side to prove the case – despite Hefetz’s unhelpful view on this one point.

However, this is a very messy argument that some judges might not stomach.

The alternative sounds impossible, but might be the better shot: catching Netanyahu himself (along with co-defendant Bezeq-Walla owner Shaul Elovitch) into exposing his own criminal intent.

Being that Netanyahu is brilliant and known for being incredible at staying on message, this would seem to be a fantasy.

But former prime minister Ehud Olmert was similarly confident going into his cross-examination in his trials and found that being questioned with criminal charges hanging over you by lawyers in court is much more difficult than when you can decide what questions you want to answer or end a press conference the second it gets unpleasant.

In fact, many said Olmert’s overconfidence led him to say too much and dragged him into making passive admissions that he did not even realize.

As farfetched as it sounds, the same could happen to Netanyahu.

But this was not Plan A for the prosecution.

The question now will be whether they can exploit a Plan B.