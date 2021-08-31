The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Herzog: Har Bracha settlement is in my DNA, as an Israeli, as a Jew

The president was formally the head of the Labor Party and a supporter of a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
AUGUST 31, 2021 16:52
Israel's President Isaac Herzog is seen at the inauguration of a religious girls school in Har Bracha, on August 31, 2021. (photo credit: Tal Kushner for the Samaria Regional Council)
President Isaac Herzog gave a boost of support to the West Bank settlements when he visited two of them on Tuesday to mark the opening of the school year.
"The Har Bracha settlement is in my DNA as an Israeli and as a Jew," Herzog said he inaugurated a new building for a religious girls high school in the hilltop community of approximately 3,000 people.
Located in the Samaria region of the West Bank, it overlooks the Palestinian city of Nablus and is considered to be an isolated settlement, but there are plans to eventually transform it into a city.
This was not, Herzog noted, his first visit to the settlement or to the region. 
The president was formally the head of the Labor Party and a supporter of a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. His party in the past has blacked the concept of including only high population areas within the permanent boundaries of the state of Israel.
He is also among those Israeli leaders who talks to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas makes a statement as he attends the Revolutionary Council Meeting of Fatah Movement at the Palestinian Presidential Office in Ramallah, on December 18, 2019. (credit: FLASH90)Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas makes a statement as he attends the Revolutionary Council Meeting of Fatah Movement at the Palestinian Presidential Office in Ramallah, on December 18, 2019. (credit: FLASH90)
On Tuesday, while in Samaria however,  Herzog said, "I want to put aside for a moment the political debates regarding a final status arrangement with our Palestinian neighbors two speak of a simple truth - the Jewish people's deep connection this space [Judea and Samaria], which can not be denied or diminished."
He added that "every visit to Samaria is a dive into the depths of our history. Past and present are conflated together here between the mountains."
Herzog also visit the Salit settlement, a community of some 1,300 people, to inaugurate a Montessori school. 
Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, who accompanied Herzog, recalled how his father, a former president, had visited the Samaria region to help celebrate its first decade of renewed Jewish settlement.
Dagan spoke of how Herzog had visited Har Bracha as an opposition leader in the Knesset to pay a shiva call on the family of Rabbi Itamar Ben-Gal, who was killed in 2018 at age 29, while he waited for a bus outside the nearby Ariel settlement.
"I thank you for the love you have for the entire nation of Israel," Dagan said of Herzog. He also thanked Herzog for the "the respect you have shown Samaria resident in all your past positions as a minister and as the opposition head. You were with us when you needed to be and strengthened us with your love for Israel," Dagan said.


