The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Herzog, Netanyahu attend memorial for Yoni Netanyahu

The audience included members of the former Trump administration including former United States ambassador to Israel David Friedman and former secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

By BEN BARUCH  
JUNE 16, 2021 20:04
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a memorial service for his brother Yoni, while his younger brother Ido looks on (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a memorial service for his brother Yoni, while his younger brother Ido looks on
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
“There is no day that I don’t think about him or remember him,” former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday at the annual memorial ceremony on Mount Herzl, Jerusalem, marking the 45th anniversary, by the Hebrew calendar, of his brother Yoni’s death during the Entebbe Airport hostage rescue mission in 1976.
The congregation included members of the former Trump administration, former United States ambassador to Israel David Friedman and former secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.
Incoming President Isaac Herzog eulogized Yoni as “a national, ‘biblical,’ hero.”
“In the 45 years since, Yoni has been engraved as a soldier from whom we can learn about courage and bravery,” Herzog said. “May the memories of him bring inspiration.”
He also quoted his father Chaim, who was in the United States during the raid and recalled how the rescue operation on July 3-4  “stole” US Independence Day headlines. He noticed the Entebbe story on the cover of The New York Times.
“I realized that recognition of Israel had never been higher than at that moment,” his father said.”
Netanyahu was shot in the back from a watchtower by a Ugandan soldier after leading the rescue of mostly Israeli passengers of a plane hijacked by Palestinian and German terrorists to Uganda.
He was born in New York in March 1946 and first enlisted in the IDF in 1963 with the Paratroopers Brigade. He fought in the Six Day War and was a commander in Sayeret Matkal during the Yom Kippur War.
Herzog quoted stories about Netanyahu’s leadership and bravery in Syria during the Yom Kippur War. “[Netanyahu] did everything to protect the Jewish homeland,” Herzog said.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu isaac herzog yoni netanyahu Memorial
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Should Bennett reverse Netanyahu's 'Kotel deal'? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Bennett family’s grace trumps its rivals’ gracelessness

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by