The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

High Court approves additional delay to Khan al-Ahmar evacuation

The High Court approved an additional delay to the Khan al-Ahmar evacuation, but warned that its patience was running thin.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2021 13:05
Girls squat in the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar in the West Bank October 22, 2018. (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
Girls squat in the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar in the West Bank October 22, 2018.
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
The High Court of Justice approved an additional six month delay to the evacuation of the illegal West Bank Bedouin herding village of Khan al-Ahmar, with judges expressing frustration with the continued delay of the razing of the village.
During the hearing on Wednesday, Justice Noam Sohlberg stressed that two and a half years have passed since the petition to evacuate the village was first filed.
The order to raze the village was first issued in 2009, over 10 years ago. In five rounds of petitions in the High Court, petitions both for and against razing the village were filed and were all rejected because the court does not interfere in the priorities of the stare in the exercise of its authority.
The state responded to petitions asking for the razing to be halted by stating that the evacuation of the village needed to be "resolved quickly" due to the village's location having "strategic importance" because of its location next to a main thoroughfare. In both that round and a fifth round of petitions, the court ruled that it would not interfere.
The residents of Khan al-Ahmar were offered residences at a different location at no cost to them, with the state willing to invest millions of shekel.
"Since two years ago, there is nothing new under the sun," stated the judges on Wednesday, stressing that the government had been given the opportunity time and again to carry out the evacuation but that nothing had changed.
After an extension was given in November 2020 to give the state more time to carry out the evacuation, the government requested yet another extension of two months in June of this year in order to allow the newly sworn-in government time to study the issue.
In an update given to the court by the state recently, the government stated that there had been "significant progress" in actualizing a plan to evacuate the village, but adding that more time was needed in order to complete it. The state asked for a six-month extension which would end on March 6 and the court granted it.
"There is no doubt that the day is nearing when we will no longer be able to come to terms with the non-clarification of the petition, and will require a clear decision, for better or for worse," said Sohlberg, warning "We cannot sit idly by, without action, in front of [the state] dragging its feet."
Because the state refused to provide the court with a classified document detailing the "significant progress" it says it made in actualizing the evacuation plan, Sohlberg stated that it could only work off the update provided by the state and based on that must allow another extension.
Sohlberg stressed to the state that the judges expected a clear decision at the end of the six-month period.
Israel is under pressure from the US not to pursue its policy of demolishing illegal Palestinian structures.
Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared poised in 2018 to demolish the village, which is home to 180 Jahalin Bedouin. He backed away from the demolition after former International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Fatou Benosuda warned that such activity could constitute a war crime. The ICC is examining the possibility of allowing war crimes suits to be filed against Israelis.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his Yamina Party have in the past supported the demolition of Khan al-Ahmar.
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has spoken against the demolition warning that it would have negative diplomatic consequences for Israel.
The international community and the Palestinian Authority have argued that Khan al-Ahmar residents have a right to remain at the site, where they first settled in the 1970s. They noted that Israel issues few permits for Palestinian construction in Area C, and thus it was not possible to have regulated the community's presence.
The Right in turn argued that the PA has deliberately supported the expansion of Khan al-Ahmar because it sits at a strategic site, where future settlement expansion is planned.
Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.


Tags high court of justice Khan al-Ahmar bedouin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

What challenges will Germany's next leader face?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
sneh aj 224.88

Is AOC's deplorable Iron Dome move a shift for the Democrats? - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Mark Regev

What the Gilboa Prison escape says about the Israeli paradox

 By MARK REGEV
Micah Halpern

Jewish holidays were designed for Israel - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
2

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
4

Israeli mask 99.95% protective against Delta variant, European lab says

Sonovia's SonoMask is 99.95% effective in protecting agains the Delta coronavirus strain
5

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by