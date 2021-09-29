High Court approves additional delay to Khan al-Ahmar evacuation

The High Court of Justice approved an additional six month delay to the evacuation of the illegal West Bank Bedouin herding village of Khan al-Ahmar, with judges expressing frustration with the continued delay of the razing of the village.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Justice Noam Sohlberg stressed that two and a half years have passed since the petition to evacuate the village was first filed.

The order to raze the village was first issued in 2009, over 10 years ago. In five rounds of petitions in the High Court, petitions both for and against razing the village were filed and were all rejected because the court does not interfere in the priorities of the stare in the exercise of its authority.

The state responded to petitions asking for the razing to be halted by stating that the evacuation of the village needed to be "resolved quickly" due to the village's location having "strategic importance" because of its location next to a main thoroughfare. In both that round and a fifth round of petitions, the court ruled that it would not interfere.

The residents of Khan al-Ahmar were offered residences at a different location at no cost to them, with the state willing to invest millions of shekel.

"Since two years ago, there is nothing new under the sun," stated the judges on Wednesday, stressing that the government had been given the opportunity time and again to carry out the evacuation but that nothing had changed.

After an extension was given in November 2020 to give the state more time to carry out the evacuation, the government requested yet another extension of two months in June of this year in order to allow the newly sworn-in government time to study the issue.

In an update given to the court by the state recently, the government stated that there had been "significant progress" in actualizing a plan to evacuate the village, but adding that more time was needed in order to complete it. The state asked for a six-month extension which would end on March 6 and the court granted it.

"There is no doubt that the day is nearing when we will no longer be able to come to terms with the non-clarification of the petition, and will require a clear decision, for better or for worse," said Sohlberg, warning "We cannot sit idly by, without action, in front of [the state] dragging its feet."

Because the state refused to provide the court with a classified document detailing the "significant progress" it says it made in actualizing the evacuation plan, Sohlberg stated that it could only work off the update provided by the state and based on that must allow another extension.

Sohlberg stressed to the state that the judges expected a clear decision at the end of the six-month period.

Israel is under pressure from the US not to pursue its policy of demolishing illegal Palestinian structures.

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared poised in 2018 to demolish the village, which is home to 180 Jahalin Bedouin. He backed away from the demolition after former International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Fatou Benosuda warned that such activity could constitute a war crime. The ICC is examining the possibility of allowing war crimes suits to be filed against Israelis.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his Yamina Party have in the past supported the demolition of Khan al-Ahmar.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has spoken against the demolition warning that it would have negative diplomatic consequences for Israel.

The international community and the Palestinian Authority have argued that Khan al-Ahmar residents have a right to remain at the site, where they first settled in the 1970s. They noted that Israel issues few permits for Palestinian construction in Area C, and thus it was not possible to have regulated the community's presence.

The Right in turn argued that the PA has deliberately supported the expansion of Khan al-Ahmar because it sits at a strategic site, where future settlement expansion is planned.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.