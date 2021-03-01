Coronavirus: High Court limits Shin Bet surveillance of citizens

An expanded seven justice panel of the High Court of Justice on Monday limited continued use of Shin Bet surveillance of coronavirus-infected citizens.

The two main limitations the court placed on the surveillance were a suggestion to consider ceasing it entirely as of March 14, as well as an order that after that date it can only be used in limited circumstances - at least until the Knesset passes new legislation.

After March 14, the Shin Bet could use surveillance only in cases of citizens who do not cooperate or who did not remember well enough to be effective with an epidemiological probe.

Further, the court did not address the legality as a long-term issue, saying judicial restraint was required in this ongoing corona crisis period.

The ruling comes out of a petition by the Association for Civil Rights in Israel and others seeking to strike the Shin Bet surveillance as unconstitutional.

In a January hearing, High Court President Esther Hayut had openly suggested a one-month one-time extension to the government, which was noncommittal at the time.

In addition to the broader question of whether the Knesset law empowering the Shin Bet to perform the surveillance could ever be constitutional, the High Court has been in the odd position of having to decide whether to extend the law beyond its expiration date.

When the Knesset passed the law in July 2020, it declared January 20 as the expiration date of the special Shin Bet coronavirus surveillance power.

This expiration date was put in place given that, throughout the country’s history, the Shin Bet has been focused only on terror threats and has been almost always instructed to stay away from surveillance of citizens.

Given the strong opposition to permitting the Shin Bet to carry out surveillance on regular citizens, the Knesset believed it was important to make it clear that the power was temporary and only for the coronavirus crisis.

However, the Knesset recently dissolved and the timing caught the government by surprise, such that the legislative branch did not get to the issue of extending the expiring law.

A lawyer from the Attorney-General’s Office, Shosh Shmueli, argued to the court in January that the old law could be automatically continued until July 2021.

This would be based on a general principle that extends Knesset laws, which are necessary for continuing to run the state on an ongoing basis, until a new government arrives that can address issues in a more permanent fashion.

The justices had seemed nonplussed by this idea, yet they did not act.

The Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee extended on February 15 the Shin Bet surveillance until at least March 3, with the implication that they would continue to extend the authorities every three weeks going forward.

Hayut, as well as Justices Hanan Melcer and Neal Hendel, all suggested that such a thoughtless automatic extension of an extreme and unusual law would double the time it applied for.

They added this was not what the Knesset or the courts intended when addressing the issue in the past, as well as that in July 2020 no one had expected that more than two million Israelis would already be fully vaccinated by now.

When Shmueli said that there was nothing about the High Court’s prior orders or decisions which prevented an automatic extension to July 2021, Melcer interjected, “Then maybe you did not understand them correctly.”

Hayut also repeatedly asked, “Is there really so much utility to use this very, very extreme tool to justify the harm,” to citizens’ privacy rights?

Justices Daphne Barak Erez and Anat Baron expressed frustration that they viewed Shmueli as using procedural technical arguments to avoid their substantive questions about the law’s legality and whether the Shin Bet’s involvement was still useful in the matter.

Justice Yitzhak Amit pointed out that the Shin Bet tracking had sent around 400,000 people into unnecessary quarantine.

While earlier on in the coronavirus crisis, the justices accepted Health Ministry statistics about the Shin Bet’s effectiveness as beyond debate, on Sunday they continually harangued an official to defend various questionable assumptions, which were the basis of the supposed statistics.

Hendel received no answer from the state about at what point – meaning if infections per day dropped below a certain number such as 1,000 per day – it would be willing to limit the use of Shin Bet tracking.

In some ways, the hearing was another dizzying example of radical policy and statistical changes in a period of weeks.

On December 16, the government’s ministerial intelligence committee had committed to reducing use of the Shin Bet tracking to only those citizens who did not cooperate with epidemiological probes.

The committee made this representation in light of the increased effectiveness of the epidemiological probes: A new cell phone app, known as the “traffic light app” due to its similarities with the traffic light system, for rating infection rates in cities and the fact that the Shin Bet’s involvement was already down from being used 40-60% of the time to only 10% of the time.

Since spring, most of the government has followed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s preference for using the Shin Bet to track infections despite criticism from human rights groups and some opposition MKs that this was an undue invasion of privacy.

But in late November, Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Zvi Hauser appeared enthusiastic about the possibility of replacing the Shin Bet’s coronavirus surveillance of infected citizens with the traffic light phone application.

At the time, Health Ministry official Udi Kaliner explained that part of the change to the new app could take place as soon as mid-December.

However, it seems that either the speed and ferocity of the third wave of corona infections or the absence of a Knesset to pass a law to make using the traffic light app obligatory altered the government’s stand.

Human rights groups and experts have demanded using a parallel, but less invasive, Google app focusing on a study of 35 countries using that app.