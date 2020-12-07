The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Holy Land Custody condemns arson attack on Church of all Nations

By JEREMY SHARON  
DECEMBER 7, 2020 19:33
Special Mass in Church of All Nations on Sunday following arson attack on Friday. Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa center. (photo credit: THE CUSTODY OF THE HOLY LAND)
Special Mass in Church of All Nations on Sunday following arson attack on Friday. Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa center.
(photo credit: THE CUSTODY OF THE HOLY LAND)
The Custody of the Holy Land, the official custodian of Catholic holy sites in Israel and the region, has condemned the recent arson attack on the Church of All Nations in Jerusalem, decrying the attack on the Christian holy site.
On Friday, a 49-year-old man poured a flammable liquid inside the church and ignited a fire, but was apprehended by a church guard and subsequently arrested by the police.
Some damage was done to the church pews and a floor mosaic, but the fire was swiftly contained and further damage was prevented.
The church is located on the Mount of Olives next to the Garden of Gethsemane, the site revered by Christians as the place where Jesus prayed before he was crucified.
“We condemn this awful deed, carried out in such a holy and beloved place to hundreds of millions of Christians in the Holy Land and around the world,” said the Custodial Curia following the attack.
On Saturday, the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court extended the detention of the suspect, Yehoshua Alkobi, for four days until Tuesday.
The incident is now being investigated as a “nationalist” hate crime after initial investigations started with the approach that the incident was merely criminal.
Alkobi’s attorney argued that his client has a record of mental illness and that if he committed the arson attack it was due to his psychiatric problems.
Judge Michal Hirschfeld presiding over the case decided not to send Alkobi for psychiatric evaluation.
On Sunday, a special mass was held in the church in the wake of the attack, attended by newly installed Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarchal Vicar for Jerusalem and Palestine Bishop Giacinto-Boulos Marcuzzo, head of the Custody of the Holy Land Father Francesco Patton and by the Apostolic Nuncio to Israel, the Vatican’s ambassador to the Jewish state, Leopoldo Girelli.


Tags jesus church arson Jesus Christ nationalism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shirbit hack shows cybercrime is a dangerous threat By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef 'Yes Netanyahu,' 'No Netanyahu' will dominate Israel's elections - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. Giving Rabbi Sacks the Genesis Prize is the honorable, responsible move By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
David Wolpe Vayishlach: The tree of tears By DAVID WOLPE
Micah Halpern Assassinating Iran's nuclear scientist a preemptive strike - opinion By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
3 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?
4 Fakhrizadeh: Hit squads, car bombs and remote-controlled guns - analysis
Servants of the holy shrine of Imam Reza carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Mashhad, Iran November 29, 2020.
5 Iran says it has identified suspects in Fakhrizadeh assassination
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by