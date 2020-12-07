The Custody of the Holy Land, the official custodian of Catholic holy sites in Israel and the region, has condemned the recent arson attack on the Church of All Nations in Jerusalem, decrying the attack on the Christian holy site.On Friday, a 49-year-old man poured a flammable liquid inside the church and ignited a fire, but was apprehended by a church guard and subsequently arrested by the police. Some damage was done to the church pews and a floor mosaic, but the fire was swiftly contained and further damage was prevented.The church is located on the Mount of Olives next to the Garden of Gethsemane, the site revered by Christians as the place where Jesus prayed before he was crucified.“We condemn this awful deed, carried out in such a holy and beloved place to hundreds of millions of Christians in the Holy Land and around the world,” said the Custodial Curia following the attack.On Saturday, the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court extended the detention of the suspect, Yehoshua Alkobi, for four days until Tuesday.The incident is now being investigated as a “nationalist” hate crime after initial investigations started with the approach that the incident was merely criminal.
Alkobi's attorney argued that his client has a record of mental illness and that if he committed the arson attack it was due to his psychiatric problems.Judge Michal Hirschfeld presiding over the case decided not to send Alkobi for psychiatric evaluation.On Sunday, a special mass was held in the church in the wake of the attack, attended by newly installed Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarchal Vicar for Jerusalem and Palestine Bishop Giacinto-Boulos Marcuzzo, head of the Custody of the Holy Land Father Francesco Patton and by the Apostolic Nuncio to Israel, the Vatican's ambassador to the Jewish state, Leopoldo Girelli.